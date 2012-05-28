(Recasts, adds details, quotes)
BEIJING May 28 China has expelled former
railways minister Liu Zhijun from the ruling Communist Party for
suspected involvement in economic crimes, state media said on
Monday, the latest step in a corruption investigation into the
scandal-plagued railways.
His case has been handed over for investigation to judicial
authorities, the official Xinhua news agency said.
Liu took huge bribes and misused his position to help the
chairman of an investment company get "an enormous illegal
profit", Xinhua said.
"He is a degenerate," Xinhua said of Liu. "He has major
leadership responsibility for the serious corruption problems
seen on the railways system."
China's sprawling railway system has faced numerous problems
over the past few years, including heavy debts from funding new
high-speed lines and waste and fraud.
Last year, the ministry suffered a big blow to its image
when a crash between two high-speed trains killed 40 people.
This month, the government said it would open the rail
industry to private investment on an unprecedented scale.
Liu was sacked in February of last year for "serious
disciplinary violations". He had spearheaded an investment drive
into the rail sector over the past decade.
Now that the party has reached its conclusion on the case,
Liu will be tried by a court, where he will face either a
lengthy jail sentence or possibly death.
While the case attracted a lot of attention when it first
broke, it has since been overshadowed by a much more salacious
scandal involving the former party chief of Chongqing, the
ambitious Bo Xilai.
Bo's downfall has unleashed division and uncertainty months
before the party meets to formalise a transfer of power to a new
generation of leaders.
