BEIJING, March 22 China will start building
"urgently needed" railway projects this year as part of its 12th
five-year plan (2011-2015) to shore up infrastructure, the China
Securities Journal said on Thursday, citing the cabinet.
China had moved to slow railway project approvals to address
public anger after a crash on a new high-speed rail line in July
that killed 40 people.
China's railways have been plagued with problems, with an
audit of the flagship Beijing-Shanghai link finding evidence of
fraud, waste, mismanagement and irregular accounting and
procurement, totaling billions of yuan.
The China Securities Journal cited a cabinet meeting late on
Wednesday, chaired by Premier Wen Jiabao, had agreed to begin
new rail projects.
"We need to complete a number of major railway projects and
start a number of new projects that are urgently needed and
necessary when time is appropriate," it reported of the meeting.
But the journal did not give the amount of planned new
railway investment. State media have reported that the ministry
plans to cut its annual railway investment by 15 percent in 2012
to 400 billion yuan ($63.26 billion).
Slower investment could reduce financial strains on the
heavily-indebted Railway Ministry, China's largest bond issuer
after the treasury and with outstanding debt of 2.23 trillion
yuan as of the end of last September.
($1 = 6.3229 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; EdIting by Michael Perry)