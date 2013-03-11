BEIJING, March 11 China has not yet decided who
will take on the heavy debt load of the railways ministry, a
senior official said on Monday, a day after the government
announced it was dissolving the scandal-plagued ministry.
The railway restructuring plan, issued during China's annual
National People's Congress, or parliament, is designed to end
long-standing inefficiencies and address the ministry's
reputation for insularity and corruption.
It gives China's transport ministry duties for railways
planning, with safety and standards overseen by a state railways
administration under the ministry. Commercial operations will be
hived off to a newly established railways corporation.
"This reform deals first with separating the administrative
and commercial (duties). Resolving this newly established
enterprise's debt will be left for the next step," said Wang
Feng, deputy director of the State Commission for Public Sector
Reform.
The Railways Ministry has faced numerous problems over the
past few years, including 2.6 trillion yuan ($418 billion) in
debt from funding new high-speed lines, according to state
media.
By the third quarter of 2012, the ministry had a debt-asset
ratio of 61.8 percent and has been shaken by waste and fraud
scandals.
Former railways minister Liu Zhijun was sacked in February
2012 and expelled from the ruling Communist Party last May for
taking bribes. State news agency Xinhua said he used his
position to help the chairman of an investment company get
"enormous illegal profits".
Wang said the government would execute financing reform
quickly, but continue to back the industry, particularly in the
country's west, where he said the public interest of developing
rail networks outweighs profit motives.
"Our rails network takes on a large public interest role.
For example, in western regions, from a money-making perspective
we wouldn't necessarily build. But would not building be okay?"
Wang told journalists on the sidelines of the congress.
Beijing has announced steps to open up the vast rail sector
to private investors as rail investment dipped in 2011 after a
fatal crash and the firing of the ministry's senior staff.
China's Railways Minister Sheng Guangzu on Sunday told
reporters: "Right now we have many joint ventures ... We also
welcome foreign investment (in rail projects)".
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Additional reporting by David
Lin; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)