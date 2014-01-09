BEIJING Jan 9 China will spend over $100
billion on more than 6,600 km (4,100 miles) of new railway lines
this year, Xinhua news agency said, citing a senior industry
official.
The general manager of the state-owned China Railway
Corporation (CRC), Sheng Guangxu, was quoted as saying that the
bulk of the 630 billion yuan ($104.11 billion) investment would
be in the underdeveloped central and western regions.
It said CRC had already put 5,586 km of rail lines into
operation since its formation last March following the
dissolution of the Ministry of Railways.
China abolished the ministry in March and transferred its
regulatory duties to the Ministry of Transportation.
The sector was plagued with allegations of waste and
corruption that culminated in the sentencing of former minister
Liu Zhijun in July on charges of bribery and abuse of power.
CRC has already started construction on 49 new railway
projects involving 663.8 billion yuan of investment.
China had more than 100,000 km of railway in operation by
the end of 2013, 10 percent of which was for high speed trains,
Xinhua said.
($1 = 6 yuan)
