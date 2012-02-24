SHANGHAI Feb 24 China's Ministry of
Railways will start a new round of tender offers this year for
its high-speed railways that could be worth up to 40 billion
yuan ($6.35 billion), the China Securities Journal reported on
Friday, quoting industry sources.
The ministry also plans to procure 86 billion yuan worth of
vehicles this year, the sources told the newspaper.
China CNR Corp and China South Locomotive and
Rolling Stock Corp Ltd (CSR) , may be the
main beneficiaries of the tender offer and could see the new
orders impacting results in 2013 and beyond, the newspaper said.
($1 = 6.2985 yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)