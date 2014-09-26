SHANGHAI, Sept 26 China's state-owned national
railway operator has completed the first round of fundraising
for its newly established railway development fund, signing
deals with four state-owned banks, the official Xinhua news
agency reported on Friday.
Xinhua did not say how much the banks had pledged to invest
in the fund, which has a lifespan of 15-20 years.
In July, the government unveiled plans to launch the fund
to attract private investment into the sector.
The initial investors, however, are all state-owned. Xinhua
said China Railway Corporation, part of the now-defunct Ministry
of Railways, signed agreements with Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China Ltd , Agricultural Bank of
China , China Construction Bank Corp
and Industrial Bank Co..
China's government has vowed to further reform its
state-owned enterprises and to open up protected industries such
as finance, petroleum, power, telecoms and railways to private
investors.
The country has increased its spending on railway
infrastructure to support its slowing economy. Railway
investment in the first eight months of the year rose 20 percent
from a year ago to exceed 405 billion yuan, the state-owned
Shanghai Securities News reported earlier this month.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)