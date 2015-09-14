BEIJING, Sept 14 China Railway Group
said on Monday it would absorb the assets
of subsidiary China Railway Erju as part of wider
efforts to streamline the government's sprawling railway sector.
Trading in both firms, which are controlled by state-owned
holding company China Railway Engineering Corporation, was
halted on Monday.
Based on their last mainland-listed share prices, China
Railway Group was valued at 233.92 billion yuan ($36.72 billion)
while China Railway Erju was valued at 17.46 billion yuan.
China has pledged to reform its bloated and inefficient
state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and on Sunday published details
of how it planned to restructure the sector, including partial
privatisation.
It identified the railway sector as one that could be
suitable for limited non-state investment. Earlier this year,
the government merged the country's top two train makers into
rail giant CRRC Corp
($1 = 6.3708 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)