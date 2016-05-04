SHANGHAI May 4 China's commerce ministry has
fined Japan's Hitachi Ltd and a unit of domestic
trainmaker CRRC Corp 150,000 yuan
($23,100) each for failing to declare a joint venture set up
over three years ago.
Hitachi and Beijing CNR agreed in March 2013 to set up a
rail traffic signal joint venture and obtained a business
license a year later but failed to declare the tie-up to
authorities, the Ministry of Commerce's anti-monopoly bureau
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Beijing CNR was a unit of China CNR, which merged with rival
trainmaker CSR Corp to create CRRC Corp last year.
In a separate statement, the commerce ministry said it had
also fined Bombardier and China's New United Group
400,000 yuan and 300,000 yuan respectively for failing to
declare a joint venture set up in 2015 to bid on urban rail and
tram traffic signal contracts.
($1 = 6.4972 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)