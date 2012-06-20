By Michael Martina
| BEIJING, June 20
BEIJING, June 20 China denied on Wednesday that
it interferes with prices on the global rare earths market amid
a trade dispute with other major economies, saying product
quality variations account for the price gap between the metals
it produces for export and domestic use.
In March, the European Union, United States and Japan
complained to the World Trade Organization that Beijing, which
has a monopoly over world supplies of the mineral, illegally
choked exports while holding down prices for domestic
manufacturers.
Su Bo, a senior official at China's Ministry of Industry and
Information Technology, said that higher quality demands by
foreign firms and customs costs - not a decree from Beijing -
partly explained the steeper prices paid by foreign companies.
" It's like an article of clothing. It could cost 10,000 yuan
or 1,000 yuan, depending on the product quality," Su said,
citing industry experts.
Still, Su stopped short of a full explanation for the price
difference that has upset trading partners.
"We need to search for an answer, because our government has
never interfered with market prices," he told a press briefing.
Rare earths are key elements in producing modern
technologies from iPhones and disk drives to wind turbines, as
well as components for the defence industry.
China, which accounts for about 97 percent of world output
of the 17 rare earth metals, imposes strict export quotas in
what it says is an effort to curtail environmental pollution and
resource exhaustion.
Su sought to emphasise the environmental impact of mining by
showing large photos of barren hillsides apparently stripped
during the mining process.
In a similar case on raw materials in January the WTO ruled
against China, saying that environmental protection is only a
valid reason to curtail exports if China is giving the domestic
and international markets equal treatment.
Refining rare earths requires large amounts of acid, and
also produces low-level radioactive waste. Beijing is quick to
note that other countries, notably the United States, have
closed their own rare earths refineries, citing pollution
concerns.
"The Chinese people believe, after years of supplying so
much of the world's rare earths, that we deserve some
appreciation," Su said.
Despite a 30,184 tonne export quota in 2011, China says it
shipped only 18,600 tonnes last year. The squeeze on supply has
led, in part, to a fourfold increase in export prices over the
past two years.
The government has said the quota will remain steady in
2012.
As a result of the curbs, the European Union has said
foreign firms pay up to twice as much as Chinese firms for rare
earth metals.
Ministry official Jia Yinsong, said excessive extraction was
leading to a depletion of China's rare earth reserves. He said
China held 23 percent of known reserves, not the 36 percent that
the United States has cited for China.
(Editing by Ken Wills and Jeremy Laurence)