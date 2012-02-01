BEIJING Feb 1 China's Commerce Ministry
said on Wednesday it was prepared to defend its rare earth
export policies at the World Trade Organization, days after the
global trade body ruled against its export restrictions on raw
materials exports.
A WTO panel decided on Monday that China had violated global
trading rules by curbing exports of raw materials such as
bauxite, coke, magnesium, manganese and zinc, which inflated
prices and gave domestic Chinese firms an unfair competitive
advantage.
Rare earth metals were not part of the ruling, but users of
the crucial group of 17 elements used in the renewable and
high-tech sectors hope China will also scrap export limits on
these commodities, leading to higher volume and lower
prices.
A number of U.S. lawmakers have urged the United States to
use the WTO decision to launch a new case to force China into
lifting its rare earth export restrictions.
"Regarding WTO members' possible similar actions over
China's rare earth policies, we're ready to respond at any time
in line with WTO rules and procedures," Li Chenggang, the head
of the ministry's legal and treaty department, told China's
official Xinhua news agency.
Li said that the raw material case "might have some
reference value" for a potential rare earth case, but that the
country's rare earths policy no longer solely relied on trade
restrictions, and instead rested more on regulation of domestic
production and consumption.
Monday's raw materials ruling left open a loophole for
export quotas if they were imposed for environmental reasons, so
long as they were matched with restrictions over domestic
production or consumption.
China produces about 95 percent of global rare earth
supplies, but says that excessive production is depleting its
reserves and damaging its environment.
Some analysts have said its policies are designed to give
priority of supply to domestic consumers and encourage foreign
consumers, mostly in high-tech strategic sectors, to move their
operations to China. [ID: nL3E7NR3IE]
China has rejected this, saying nationwide output caps -
which complywith WTO rules - have also raised domestic prices
and forced local users to scale back operations.
China capped production at 93,800 tonnes in 2011, up only 5
percent from the year before despite soaring demand, and began a
nationwide inspection at the end of August to stop rare earth
miners from breaking the cap.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; editing by David Stamp)