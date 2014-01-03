BEIJING Jan 3 China's biggest producer of rare
earths, the Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare Earth Group
, has acquired nine regional mining companies as part
of a government masterplan to consolidate the sector.
China produces more than 90 percent of the world's rare
earth metals, a group of 17 elements used in a wide range of
applications in sectors like renewable energy,
telecommunications and defence.
Since 2010, it has tried to improve industry regulation,
imposing tough new production and export quotas, raising
environmental standards and cracking down on smuggling, once the
source of nearly a third of the rare earths flowing to
international markets. It has also sought to consolidate miners
under the control of a small number of state-owned producers.
Baotou Rare Earth said in a statement issued to the Shanghai
Stock Exchange on Friday that it had signed an agreement with
the Inner Mongolian government to acquire the nine upstream
firms.
According to the agreement, Baotou Rare Earth will receive
51 percent stakes in each of the companies at no cost.
Baotou Rare Earth will help the firms integrate into its
management system and comply with tougher environmental and
technological standards before the acquisitions are completed,
and will also help them secure export and production quotas.
Shares in the firm were up by more than 9 percent in Friday
morning trade.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)