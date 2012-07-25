BEIJING, July 25 China will abide by the outcome
of an ongoing World Trade Organisation (WTO) investigation into
its policies for the rare earths sector, but will continue to
tighten regulation of the industry, an industry ministry
spokesman said on Wednesday.
The WTO confirmed on Monday that it would establish a panel
to look into complaints made by Europe, Japan and the United
States over China's curbs on exports of rare earths, a group of
17 elements used in advanced technologies for the defence,
electronics and renewable-energy industries.
Zhu Hongren of the Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology said at a briefing on Wednesday that China would
abide by any decision made by the WTO, but the country must
continue to tighten regulation in the sector.
"Whatever it (the WTO) says, the Chinese government must be
able to reasonably conserve its rare earth resources, and must
ensure that these scarce rare earth materials make a greater
contribution to humanity under the framework of environmental
protection and sustainable development," he said.
He added that Beijing would continue to crack down on
illegal production, the use of outdated technology, and
consolidate production under big state-owned companies.
China accounts for more than 90 percent of global output of
the 17 rare earths. The three powers have accused Beijing of
trying to hold down prices for domestic manufacturers and
pressure international companies into moving operations to
China. The European Union and United States say this hurts their
producers and consumers, as foreign companies pay up to twice as
much as Chinese companies for rare earth metals.
Zhu said a number of foreign countries, many of which had
significant rare earth deposits of their own, had repeatedly
failed to acknowledge the environmental damage caused by rare
earth production and had "groundlessly condemned" China's
policies.
China has repeatedly said that it should not be expected to
produce more than 90 percent of total global output with just a
quarter of global rare earth reserves. However, critics say its
export cap has given domestic companies an unfair competitive
advantage and thus violates WTO rules.
"These materials are key inputs in a multitude of U.S.
manufacturing sectors and American-made products, including
hybrid car batteries, wind turbines, energy-efficient lighting,
steel, advanced electronics, automobiles, petroleum and
chemicals," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a
statement late last month. "It is vital that U.S. workers and
manufacturers obtain the fair and equal access to raw materials
like rare earths that China specifically agreed to when it
joined the WTO."
In March, China described the trade complaint as unfair,
arguing that it only controlled 90 percent of global production
because other countries, notably the United States, had long ago
closed their own rare earths refineries because of pollution
concerns.
China issued 30,184 tonnes of export quotas last year, and
has said the allocation was more than ample, with actual exports
reaching just 18,600 tonnes over the year.
It has issued 21,226 tonnes in quotas so far this year, and
said the full-year allocation would remain about the same as
last year.
