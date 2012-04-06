SHANGHAI, April 6 China has issued a rare earths
production quota to Inner Mongolia, the local resources ministry
said in a statement on Thursday.
The quota, for production of 25,000 tonnes, has been
allocated entirely to Baotou Steel Group, according to a
statement by the local branch of China's Ministry of Land
Resources.
The group is the parent of Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Hi-Tech
, China's top producer of rare-earth minerals. Both
are headquartered in Inner Mongolia.
China has resolved to crack down on illegal private
production and streamline its chaotic rare earth sector by
encouraging consolidation. It imposed a national output cap of
93,800 tonnes for 2011.
China, which produces about 95 percent of global rare earth
supplies, has imposed an export quota of 30,184 tonnes this
year, almost flat from last year.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)