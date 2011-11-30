BEIJING Nov 30 China's rare earth exports
stood at 11,000 tonnes from January to September, down 65
percent year on year and constituting just 40 percent of the
total export quota for 2011, a government official was quoted as
saying on Wednesday.
Jia Yinsong, a director in charge of rare earths at the
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), said the
decline was mostly caused by falling foreign demand and not by
domestic export caps, the official China News Service reported.
Foreign customers have complained that China's rare earth
sector policies have unfairly reduced global supplies and driven
up prices.
But Jia said the fourfold surge in rare earth prices this
year was justified as they had been significantly undervalued in
the last few years.
Beijing imposed an export quota of 30,184 tonnes this year,
down only marginally from 30,258 tonnes in 2010 but still enough
to stoke concern in the United States and elsewhere that it was
seeking to strengthen its chokehold on global supplies.
China accounts for more than 95 percent of the world's
output of the 17 rare earth metals, which are crucial for global
electronics production, and the defense and renewable-energy
industries.
It has been cracking down on illegal producers and traders
since August, aiming to bring the sector under the control of a
handful of favoured enterprises.
Beijing has said its attempts to impose order on the sector
were primarily motivated by environmental concerns, but its
policies are also designed to give priority of supply to
domestic consumers and to encourage foreign consumers to
relocate to China, analysts have said.
Jia also said China was planning to introduce a
special value-added tax invoice for rare earth companies that he
said would help eliminate unlicensed production and smuggling,
according to Xinhua News Agency.
(Reporting by David Stanway and Ruby Lian; Editing by Chris
Lewis)