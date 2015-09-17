SHANGHAI, Sept 17 Chinese rare earth demand is
likely to soar by more than 50 percent in the next five years,
putting pressure on authorities to relax tough production quotas
that have spurred illegal mining and rampant smuggling.
Chen Zhanheng, vice-secretary general of the Association of
China Rare Earth Industry, told a conference in Shanghai that
domestic consumption was expected to rise nearly 9 percent this
year to 97,700 tonnes, and would end the decade at nearly
150,000 tonnes, up from 90,000 tonnes in 2014.
With China expected to export at least 30,000 tonnes through
official channels this year, the production cap of 105,000
tonnes is unlikely to satisfy total demand, meaning that there
are still incentives for illegal producers.
"It is not very easy to close all illegal mining and it is
very easy for illegal miners to steal from the mines. Costs are
low, the mines are scattered and some local governments also
protect illegal miners," said Chen.
China's controversial reform plans for the rare earth sector
have included strict production and export quotas as well as a
nationwide crackdown on illegal mining and processing. Plans to
consolidate production in the hands of six state-owned
conglomerates are also due to be completed by year-end.
China said the policies were designed to curb pollution, but
overseas critics said its real aim was to dominate strategic
downstream sectors like defence and renewable energy. Rare
earths are used in a range of products from smartphones to
military jet engines and hybrid vehicles.
While it has now been forced to ditch export quotas
following a World Trade Organisation ruling, China has already
encouraged overseas consumers to relocate to the country.
China not only produces around 90 percent of global rare
earth supplies, but also consumes about 80 percent, according to
industry estimates, and demand is set to continue rising.
Dudley Kingsnorth, executive director of the Industrial
Minerals Company of Australia, said there will be a supply
shortfall of 50,000 tonnes this year that is likely to be met by
illegal production in China.
Illegal output and smuggling from China have helped drag
global prices to their lowest level since 2011 and put foreign
producers like Molycorp in jeopardy.
"This is the major issue facing the industry today, and
unless this is controlled, it will bring catastrophe for a long
time," said Kingsnorth.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph
Radford)