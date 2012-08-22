SHANGHAI Aug 22 China, the world's largest
producer and consumer of rare earths, should boost imports of
the materials due to growing demand and to protect domestic
resources, the China Daily reported on Wednesday, citing senior
industry officials.
Global demand for rare earths, crucial in manufacturing
high-tech products such as smartphones and hybrid cars, is
expected to rise sharply, with appetite in China growing even
faster, Liu Yinan, vice-chairman of the China Chamber of
Commerce of Metals, Minerals & Chemicals Importers & Exporters,
was reported as saying.
The country should particularly look to ship in more medium
and heavy rare earths, used to make complex products such as
turbines and computer chips, Liu said. China has abundant
supplies of light rare earths in northern areas, but a much
smaller amount of the more expensive medium and heavy kinds.
With just 23 percent of global reserves, China accounts for
more than 90 percent of the world's supplies of all rare earths.
The country exported 16,900 tonnes of rare earth last year,
down 58 percent from year ago. It consumed about 83,000 tonnes,
against global demand of 110,000 tonnes, Liu said.
The rapid growth in domestic manufacturers using heavy rare
earths along with limited quotas for domestic manufacturing has
led to a domestic shortage, said Chen Zhanheng, the deputy
secretary-general of the China Rare Earth Industry Association.
China's tight export controls on rare earths have already
pushed up prices, persuading countries such as the United
States, Canada and India to resume production after shutting
mines decades ago. Processing is also becoming attractive, with
Australia's Lynas Corp seeking approval to build a
plant in Malaysia.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Joseph Radford)