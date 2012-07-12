SHANGHAI, July 12 China will launch its first
spot trading platform for rare earths on August 8, state media
reported, in the country's latest effort to improve price
discovery and regulate the market better.
The platform, led by China's largest producer Baotou Steel
Rare-Earth Hi Tech, will only allow physical
trading, the Shanghai Securities News said, without citing
sources.
China accounts for more than 95 percent of the global output
of rare earths, a group of 17 minerals used in the electronics,
defence and renewable energy industries.
But Beijing has cracked down on illegal mining, imposed
strict production caps and set export quotas, saying that
excessive production over the last decade has severely depleted
its reserves, damaged its environment and dragged prices down to
artificially low levels.
Despite a 30,184 tonne export quota in 2011, China says it
shipped only 18,600 tonnes last year. The squeeze on supply has
led, in part, to a fourfold increase in export prices over the
past two years.
The government has said the quota will remain steady in
2012.
As a result of the curbs, the European Union has said
foreign firms pay up to twice as much as Chinese firms for rare
earth metals.
China recently set up a rare earth industry association and
is also launching a national strategic rare earth reserve to
give it more say over the way the materials are priced.
In March, the European Union, United States and Japan
complained to the World Trade Organization that Beijing
illegally choked exports while holding down prices for domestic
manufacturers.
China has denied the charges, saying product quality
variations account for the price gap between the metals it
produces for export and domestic use.
In a similar case on raw materials in January the WTO ruled
against China, saying that environmental protection was only a
valid reason to curtail exports if China was giving the domestic
and international markets equal treatment.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway;Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)