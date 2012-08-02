BEIJING Aug 2 China's central bank could at
least triple the number of time deposit products that can be
offered to savers in a move to further liberalise interest
rates, three financial industry sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
The number of products could be increased to at least 18
from six now, with a time deposit for each of the 12 months in a
year and dividing time deposits of between one year and two into
four terms, and potentially doing the same to three- and
five-year term products, a source close to the China Banking
Regulatory Commission, the industry's watchdog, said.
"The central bank is pondering about the feasibility of
opening up terms of time deposits. It was proposed by China
Everbright Bank two years ago and the central bank will probably
hold a meeting in August to discuss about it and announce the
news in a proper time," the source said.
Currently, China has time deposits of three months, six
months, one year, two years, three years and five years.
If implemented, it will mark another move in China's efforts
towards a more liberalised, competitive interest rate regime,
which is included in the nation's 12th Five-Year Plan - the
country's planning blueprint.
The People's Bank of China lowered the floor it sets for
lending rates and lifted the ceiling on deposit rates in two
moves in June and July in an effort to sharpen the pricing power
of its banks and spur innovation.
However, the country still keeps a natural net interest rate
margin for its banks, by having a floor on lending rates and a
ceiling on deposit rates to avoid aggressive competition.
The central bank held a meeting at the end of June to assess
the reaction of the retail arms of China's commercial banks to
the proposal, another financial industry source said.
Sheng Songcheng, head of statistics at the central bank,
said in a recent article that China's interest rate reform
should follow the way of "liberalising long-term rates first,
then short-term rates, and opening up rates on large-amount
loans and deposits first, then the rates on small-amount ones."
Under such a blueprint, China can further lift and even
fully liberalise rates on mid- and long-term time deposits as
well as large-amount agreement deposit in its next step, Sheng
said, without giving a specific timeframe.
