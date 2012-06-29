(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a
Thomson Reuters publication)
By Kane Wu
HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters Basis Point) - China's recent
interest rate cut has already resulted in a promising loan
pipeline, volume growth for this second quarter, and reduced
pricing on both domestic and foreign currency loans.
This has been the best first half since 2009 for China
onshore syndicated loan volume, with US$22bn of loans -- a 42%
increase from the same period last year (US$15.46bn) and more
than double 1H10's US$9.32bn.
Bank of China's chief product manager,
corporate banking unit, Tang Maoheng, said this year's loan
market certainly looks rosier thanks to the rate cut.
The People's Bank of China, in its first rate cut (25bp)
since the global financial crisis, has since June 8 allowed
banks to offer rates on new loans at as low as 80% of the PBOC
rate. That's 10 percentage points below the previous 90% limit.
In addition, two reserve requirement ratio cuts earlier this
year (50bp each time) brought a long-expected loosening of
liquidity.
"It will take a while before the loosening has any major
impact on the market, but it has already shown steady growth,"
Tang said.
Onshore loan pricing dipped as a result of better liquidity
as locals, rushing to lend, undercut pricing on potential deals.
Tang said the central bank's move was "a calling of rate
liberalisation". And if the loosening continues, loan pricing
will drop even lower, he said.
Already, foreign banks in China are facing pressure from
local banks undercutting pricing. A source at one foreign lender
said the bank was told by borrowers that its pricing was not
competitive in recent bids when compared to local banks.
PRICING DROPS ABRUPTLY
Since 2010, most onshore deals were priced at 100% of the
PBOC rate or above. But pricing plunged almost immediately after
the recent rate cut.
Shenhua Group, for example, is offering 90% of
the PBOC rate on the Rmb30bn (US$4.7bn) financing backing its
acquisition of State Grid Energy.
Meanwhile, project and infrastructure financings in the
market now are already seeing price talk at 90%, and some at
80%. Up until May, such deals were paying on average 100% of the
PBOC rate.
US$ loan pricing is also getting tight. CDB Leasing paid a
margin of 450bp over Libor on its loan in February. Three months
later, parent China Development Bank paid only 240bp
on a US$200m three-year loan.
To take advantage of the trend, some borrowers are asking
lead banks to reduce pricing after the mandate letters are
signed, according to sources.
"Not every lender will accept the sudden change immediately.
For us, 80% of the PBOC rate is not acceptable, maybe 90%," said
a banker with a Japanese bank. "But for a top credit like CDB,
240bp is acceptable."
Some local banks are still trying to adapt to the sudden
price cuts.
"We used to ask for 105% of the benchmark, now 100% would be
fine. But we won't be too keen on loans that pay 90%," said a
banker with a mid-sized Chinese commercial lender. The banker
did say the bank had participated recently in loans with pricing
under 90%, but that was for ancillary business.
PRICE CUTS WON'T DETER LENDING
Nevertheless, lenders are not deterred by the price cuts.
Many had been holding on to liquidity and now, finally, are able
to "turn on the tap and let the water flow".
Banks enjoyed a lending spree in 2009 after the central
government rolled out a Rmb4tr stimulus package to weather the
global financial crisis. But the party was soon over. Beijing
began applying the brakes in 2010, with further tightening the
next year to cool the overheating economy.
But now, with the "tap turned on", many local banks are
expected to start lending aggressively, sources said.
"There will be more deals to come with the loosening. I'm
very optimistic. In our performance review, total volume and
deal count matter more than yields," a banker said.
It's not only the locals that are enjoying the loosened
purse strings. Foreign banks welcomed the larger US$24bn mid-
and long-term foreign debt quota allocated to them by China's
National Development and Reform Commission on March 29.
Much of the lending from local banks could go to
infrastructure and government-backed projects, which have been
driving loan volume growth, accounting for more than half of
overall volume.
"The real economy is faltering. We barely have any business
opportunities apart from government-backed projects and
large-scale state-owned enterprises," said a senior loans banker
with a major Chinese commercial bank. "It feels like we are back
in 2009 again with so much money pumped into infrastructure
projects, metro lines, etc."
Meanwhile, acquisition activity by Chinese corporates is
heating up and is expected to boost loan volume. Besides
Shenhua's jumbo Rmb30bn loan, Dalian Wanda Group is expected to
raise as much as US$3.1bn to back its acquisition of US cinema
chain AMC.
And further, a strong deal pipeline is in the making as the
NDRC hands out approvals to large-scale projects.
"There are many more projects ready to take off after NDRC
approval than we already know from the media. And syndicated
loans will meet their funding demands," said a senior banker
with a major commercial bank.
Recently approved projects include Baosteel's
production base in Zhanjiang, Guangdong, and Wuhan Iron &
Steel's production base in Fangchenggang, Guangxi,
each estimated to cost more than Rmb60bn. Sources said major
Chinese banks were already looking at potential financings for
these two steel giants.
"The impact of the policies will start to show and better
boost the market in the second half," BOC's Tang said. "The
issue now is how to shift loan asset structure (from
infrastructure and PF deals) to emerging sectors like
alternative energy and green industries."
(Editing by Jacqueline Poh, Gavin Stafford and Chris Lewis)