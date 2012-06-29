(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Kane Wu

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters Basis Point) - China's recent interest rate cut has already resulted in a promising loan pipeline, volume growth for this second quarter, and reduced pricing on both domestic and foreign currency loans.

This has been the best first half since 2009 for China onshore syndicated loan volume, with US$22bn of loans -- a 42% increase from the same period last year (US$15.46bn) and more than double 1H10's US$9.32bn.

Bank of China's chief product manager, corporate banking unit, Tang Maoheng, said this year's loan market certainly looks rosier thanks to the rate cut.

The People's Bank of China, in its first rate cut (25bp) since the global financial crisis, has since June 8 allowed banks to offer rates on new loans at as low as 80% of the PBOC rate. That's 10 percentage points below the previous 90% limit.

In addition, two reserve requirement ratio cuts earlier this year (50bp each time) brought a long-expected loosening of liquidity.

"It will take a while before the loosening has any major impact on the market, but it has already shown steady growth," Tang said.

Onshore loan pricing dipped as a result of better liquidity as locals, rushing to lend, undercut pricing on potential deals.

Tang said the central bank's move was "a calling of rate liberalisation". And if the loosening continues, loan pricing will drop even lower, he said.

Already, foreign banks in China are facing pressure from local banks undercutting pricing. A source at one foreign lender said the bank was told by borrowers that its pricing was not competitive in recent bids when compared to local banks.

PRICING DROPS ABRUPTLY

Since 2010, most onshore deals were priced at 100% of the PBOC rate or above. But pricing plunged almost immediately after the recent rate cut.

Shenhua Group, for example, is offering 90% of the PBOC rate on the Rmb30bn (US$4.7bn) financing backing its acquisition of State Grid Energy.

Meanwhile, project and infrastructure financings in the market now are already seeing price talk at 90%, and some at 80%. Up until May, such deals were paying on average 100% of the PBOC rate.

US$ loan pricing is also getting tight. CDB Leasing paid a margin of 450bp over Libor on its loan in February. Three months later, parent China Development Bank paid only 240bp on a US$200m three-year loan.

To take advantage of the trend, some borrowers are asking lead banks to reduce pricing after the mandate letters are signed, according to sources.

"Not every lender will accept the sudden change immediately. For us, 80% of the PBOC rate is not acceptable, maybe 90%," said a banker with a Japanese bank. "But for a top credit like CDB, 240bp is acceptable."

Some local banks are still trying to adapt to the sudden price cuts.

"We used to ask for 105% of the benchmark, now 100% would be fine. But we won't be too keen on loans that pay 90%," said a banker with a mid-sized Chinese commercial lender. The banker did say the bank had participated recently in loans with pricing under 90%, but that was for ancillary business.

PRICE CUTS WON'T DETER LENDING

Nevertheless, lenders are not deterred by the price cuts. Many had been holding on to liquidity and now, finally, are able to "turn on the tap and let the water flow".

Banks enjoyed a lending spree in 2009 after the central government rolled out a Rmb4tr stimulus package to weather the global financial crisis. But the party was soon over. Beijing began applying the brakes in 2010, with further tightening the next year to cool the overheating economy.

But now, with the "tap turned on", many local banks are expected to start lending aggressively, sources said.

"There will be more deals to come with the loosening. I'm very optimistic. In our performance review, total volume and deal count matter more than yields," a banker said.

It's not only the locals that are enjoying the loosened purse strings. Foreign banks welcomed the larger US$24bn mid- and long-term foreign debt quota allocated to them by China's National Development and Reform Commission on March 29.

Much of the lending from local banks could go to infrastructure and government-backed projects, which have been driving loan volume growth, accounting for more than half of overall volume.

"The real economy is faltering. We barely have any business opportunities apart from government-backed projects and large-scale state-owned enterprises," said a senior loans banker with a major Chinese commercial bank. "It feels like we are back in 2009 again with so much money pumped into infrastructure projects, metro lines, etc."

Meanwhile, acquisition activity by Chinese corporates is heating up and is expected to boost loan volume. Besides Shenhua's jumbo Rmb30bn loan, Dalian Wanda Group is expected to raise as much as US$3.1bn to back its acquisition of US cinema chain AMC.

And further, a strong deal pipeline is in the making as the NDRC hands out approvals to large-scale projects.

"There are many more projects ready to take off after NDRC approval than we already know from the media. And syndicated loans will meet their funding demands," said a senior banker with a major commercial bank.

Recently approved projects include Baosteel's production base in Zhanjiang, Guangdong, and Wuhan Iron & Steel's production base in Fangchenggang, Guangxi, each estimated to cost more than Rmb60bn. Sources said major Chinese banks were already looking at potential financings for these two steel giants.

"The impact of the policies will start to show and better boost the market in the second half," BOC's Tang said. "The issue now is how to shift loan asset structure (from infrastructure and PF deals) to emerging sectors like alternative energy and green industries." (Editing by Jacqueline Poh, Gavin Stafford and Chris Lewis)