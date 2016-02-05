SHANGHAI Feb 5 In the weeks leading up to the
traditional Lunar New Year liquidity squeeze, China's central
bank has been busy testing its new "interest rate corridor", a
tool that could help reduce the need for deeper monetary policy
easing.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) late last year introduced
a new band to guide interest rates on loans and deposits,
abolishing official restrictions on such rates that market
participants had criticised for distorting capital flows.
Traders say the move to a market-based approach to money
supply management ultimately helps policymakers in stabilising
the currency and stemming capital outflows, which have been
roiling the Chinese currency and markets.
"Money markets have become a battleground for the PBOC to try
to keep the yuan stable partly by keeping interest rates within
its intended ranges," said a senior trader at a Chinese
state-owned bank in Shanghai.
In its corridor management, the PBOC sets the upper and
lower limits of the interbank rate band and uses short-term
money market instruments to keep the rates within that range.
The central bank has been busy testing the corridor during
the traditional liquidity shortfall ahead of Lunar New Year on
Feb. 8, in which people withdraw large sums of money to travel
and get through a week when banks are closed.
Over the past three weeks, the central bank has pumped more
than 2 trillion yuan ($304 billion) in short-term funds into the
markets via monetary tools in a bid to keep rates steady and
within the corridor.
The PBOC has set the ceiling at 2.75 percent and the floor
at 2.25 percent, traders said.
The new tools could have implications for longer-term
central bank policy.
Currently, there's widespread expectation that Beijing could
cut banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) to cushion the
slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, where firms
still complain that real interest rates are far higher than
returns on investment given the semi-deflationary environment.
However, if the PBOC's repeated injections keep rates
stable, the case for immediate RRR cuts could diminish.
Analysts say this would be welcome news for authorities wary
that RRR cuts increase base money supply, which could in turn
work its way offshore as capital flight, sending the currency
lower.
INTEREST RATE LIBERALISATION
By using price targets, rather than supply constraints, to
control money supply, a rates corridor reduces the fear factor
that has historically overhung China's money market.
"Once market rates rise close to the upper limit rate, banks
will look to the PBOC to inject liquidity, and thus they will
not panic and hoard cash," said Zhang Yiping, an economist at
China Merchants Securities in Shenzhen.
Importantly, the corridor's lower limit helps cushion
possible capital outflows, the kind of which China experienced
in the lead up to the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike
in December.
The ability to use smaller operations allows the PBOC to
manage rates with more precision than is afforded by broader
official moves, such as interest rate and RRR cuts.
As such, the PBOC has sought to guide interest rates while
injecting enough short-term liquidity into the banking system
ahead of the Lunar New Year.
So far, the new tools appear to be working. Recent
injections have helped push China's benchmark money market rate,
the seven-day repo in the interbank market, back
to a normal level of around 2.3-2.4 percent after it had briefly
spiked to almost 4 percent in mid-January.
($1 = 6.579 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Nathaniel Taplin; Additional
Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Nachum Kaplan and Sam
Holmes)