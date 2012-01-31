SHANGHAI Jan 31 China is unlikely to cut
banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) soon due in part to
inflation concerns, but the People's Bank of China could still
trim the ratios later in the first quarter, the official China
Securities Journal said in a front-page editorial.
The paper said Chinese authorities were undecided on the
speed and scale of RRR cuts , with annual inflation
still high at 4.1 percent in December and likely to rebound in
January due to the Lunar New Year holiday.
Furthermore, recent indicators such as gross domestic
product (GDP) and industrial output have also illustrated that
the economy was expanding at a healthy rate and was on track for
a "soft-landing".
"From the standpoint of bank liquidity being maintained in a
stable manner, the pressure to cut the required
reserves immediately after the Lunar New Year has eased ... but
overall, there is still a likelihood of a reserve requirement
ratio cut in the first quarter," the paper said on Tuesday.
Many had expected required reserves to be cut ahead of the
Lunar New Year holiday, but that never happened and some market
participants were still hopeful that the central bank would make
a move over the next 1-2 weeks.
Analysts have said the PBOC would likely use other policy
tools, such as reverse bond repurchase agreements and halting of
bill auctions to inject money into the financial system.
