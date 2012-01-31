SHANGHAI Jan 31 China is unlikely to cut banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) soon due in part to inflation concerns, but the People's Bank of China could still trim the ratios later in the first quarter, the official China Securities Journal said in a front-page editorial.

The paper said Chinese authorities were undecided on the speed and scale of RRR cuts , with annual inflation still high at 4.1 percent in December and likely to rebound in January due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

Furthermore, recent indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) and industrial output have also illustrated that the economy was expanding at a healthy rate and was on track for a "soft-landing".

"From the standpoint of bank liquidity being maintained in a stable manner, the pressure to cut the required reserves immediately after the Lunar New Year has eased ... but overall, there is still a likelihood of a reserve requirement ratio cut in the first quarter," the paper said on Tuesday.

Many had expected required reserves to be cut ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, but that never happened and some market participants were still hopeful that the central bank would make a move over the next 1-2 weeks.

Analysts have said the PBOC would likely use other policy tools, such as reverse bond repurchase agreements and halting of bill auctions to inject money into the financial system. (Reporting by Fayen Wong and Samuel Shen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)