* C.bank cuts benchmark lending rate 25 bps to 5.35 pct
* Cuts benchmark savings rate 25 bps to 2.5 pct
* C.bank refers to "real interest rates" as reason for cut
* Regulators signal increased concern about deflation
By Megha Rajagopalan and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Feb 28 China's central bank cut
interest rates on Saturday, just days before the annual meeting
of the country's parliament, in the latest effort to support the
world's second-largest economy as its momentum slows and
deflation risks rise.
The central bank said the 25 basis point cut in the
benchmark interest rate to 5.35 percent - its second cut in just
over three months - and a 25 basis point cut in the benchmark
saving rate to 2.5 percent would be effective from Sunday.
"The focus of the interest rate cut is to keep real interest
rate levels suitable for fundamental trends in economic growth,
prices and employment," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said
in a statement on its website.
"This does not represent a change in the direction of
monetary policy."
However, using new language to describe the policy setting,
the PBOC said the latest rate cut would create a "neutral and
appropriate" monetary environment for China.
The move came four weeks after the bank had lowered the
level of cash banks must set aside as reserves, known as the
reserve requirement ratio or RRR, leading some to believe the
PBOC was growing increasingly worried about deflationary risk.
The reference to "real interest rates" in Saturday's
statement also implied that sliding prices were an important
factor in its decision.
An article in the central bank's official newspaper on Feb.
25 had warned that deflationary risks were higher than many
thought.
"The rate cut happened in the first week after the Lunar New
Year holiday, underscoring the government's hope to boost
corporate confidence," said Li Huiyong, an economist at Shenyin
& Wanguo Securities in Shanghai.
"Deflation is the top enemy. Only through continuous easing
(rate and RRR cuts), we can ease the vicious cycle of economic
contraction."
Globally around 20 central banks have eased policy this year
to counter deflationary pressures driven in part by the plunge
in oil prices.
REDUCING REAL RATES
In its last round of rate cuts in November, the PBOC reduced
one-year benchmark lending rates by 40 basis points to 5.6
percent and lowered one-year benchmark deposit rates by 25 basis
points to 2.75 percent.
Beijing has been trying to stimulate investment to
reinvigorate an economy that expanded at its slowest rate for 24
years in 2014, but it is questionable whether the cuts alone
will be able to revive appetite for productive investment.
That might not be the primary goal of this cut, said Andrew
Polk, economist at the Conference Board in Beijing. He and other
economists pointed out that many Chinese companies are carrying
staggering debt burdens, so allowing them to refinance at lower
rates is seen as a way to put more cash in their pockets.
"I think most of the loan demand is still pretty weak, so
what this does is (to) lower primarily the cost of financing for
people who can borrow at the benchmark; the big state borrowers
and local governments, those heavily indebted entities," Polk
said. "But it's not likely to spur private sector borrowing."
The surprise interest rate cut in November, followed up by a
February reduction in the RRR that poured fresh cash into the
financial system, had little apparent effect on business
confidence, although the liquidity was welcomed by the stock
market.
China's annual consumer inflation hit a five-year low in
January while factory deflation worsened, underscoring deepening
weakness in the economy. Export and import growth had also
tanked in the same month, performing worse than expected.
Although January and February data is considered unreliable
due to the week-long lunar new year festival holiday, most
economists predicted the central bank would have to follow up
with further cuts to guidance lending rates and the RRR this
year if it wanted to gain policy traction.
Deflationary cycles, once entrenched, can stall investment
for years or even decades, as the case of Japan highlights, and
is considered a nightmare scenario by many economists in China.
"The economy is unlikely to stabilise immediately after the
rate cut," wrote Minsheng Securities economists in a research
note reacting to the news.
"Expectations of loose monetary policy and renminbi
depreciation will persist."
China is due to release official factory and services
Purchasing Managers' Index surveys for February on Sunday, the
last data release before the National People's Congress, the
rubber-stamp legislature, convenes next week.
