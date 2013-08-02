BEIJING Aug 2 China's insurance regulator has
loosened the cap on interest rates offered on life insurance
policies, marking another incremental step towards liberalising
interest rates throughout the financial system.
The People's Bank of China removed controls on bank lending
rates last month in a long-awaited move that signaled Beijing's
determination to push on with market-oriented reforms even as
economic growth slows.
The upper limit of 2.5 percent on pre-determined rates for
standard life insurance products will be eliminated, according
to a notice published on Friday on the website of the China
Insurance Regulatory Commission.
The 2.5 percent cap will remain in effect for dividend-type
and universal-type life insurance products.
But the new regulations also institute a new
legally-mandated reserve requirement assessment rate at 3.5
percent for life insurance products, which will indirectly
influence the interest rates that insurers can offer on
policies.
The new regulations take effect on Aug. 5, but insurance
policies issued before that date remain subject to the previous
caps.
China's life insurance companies held assets of 6.54
trillion yuan ($1.07 trillion) at the end of June, official
industry data shows.
Among the country's top insurers are China Life Insurance Co
Ltd , the world's biggest insurer by market
capitalisation, Ping An Insurance Group Co
and New China Life Insurance Co .
($1 = 6.1305 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)