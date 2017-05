LONDON Oct 8 China's sovereign rating can withstand slower growth and greater volatility going forward, Moody's senior research analyst Rahul Ghosh said at a briefing in London on Thursday.

Moody's currently rates China Aa3 with a stable outlook, and is forecasting GDP growth at 6.8 percent in 2015 and 6.3 percent in 2016.

This is in line with forecasts from the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Claire Milhench)