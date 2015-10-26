* Strong demand from retail, institutional investors for IPO
* HK stock rally this month helps fuel demand for new
listings
(Adds retail and institutional demand for IPO, CICC IPO launch)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Oct 26 Shares in China Reinsurance
(Group) gained as much as 3 percent in their Hong Kong stock
market debut on Monday after a $2 billion initial public
offering that was the second-largest in the city this year.
China Re's stock rose as high as HK$2.78, before
paring gains to stand at HK$2.74 in early morning trade. It had
priced its IPO at HK$2.70, the top of the marketing range. The
benchmark Hang Seng index was up 0.6 percent.
The IPO, which follows a $2.3 billion offering from
distressed debt manager China Huarong Asset Management Co last
week, saw cornerstone investors snap up nearly 56 percent of the
deal.
The retail portion of the IPO was significantly
over-subscribed, triggering a so-called claw-back rule that
forces underwriters to reallocate shares from institutional
investors to individuals, the firm said in a securities filing
on Friday.
Mom and pop investors ordered about 94 times more than the
number of shares on offer, while the institutional tranche was
also significantly over-subscribed, China Re said.
A 13 percent stock rally in Hong Kong the past month has
revived appetite for IPOs after a slump in activity in the third
quarter. China International Capital Corp (CICC), the country's
top domestic investment bank, is launching an up to $810 million
IPO in Hong Kong on Monday.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)