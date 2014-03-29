BEIJING, March 29 China has unveiled plans to
tackle corruption and abuse of power in the real estate sector,
state media said, as it tries to smooth the way for the mass
migration of millions of Chinese into cities from the
countryside.
The anti-graft plans are part of an urbanisation programme
designed to underpin a restructuring of China's economy, the
world's second largest, away from exports towards one based
mainly on domestic consumer demand.
Corruption is rife in China, particularly within the state
administration where many officials and their dependants have
grown rich by abusing their authority, often in the areas of
real estate and land ownership.
The new draft rules set conditions for the application,
allocation, use and rent of public housing as well as subsidies
and administrative oversight, the official Xinhua news agency
reported on Friday.
The rules will strengthen penalties for fraud and illegal
use of public housing and specify the responsible governments
and departments as well as the conditions for abuse of power,
neglect of duty, bribery and fraud, Xinhua said.
House prices in China have surged over the past year,
prompting worries of a price bubble and exacerbating social
problems as millions of Chinese find themselves priced out of
the market.
Local governments, under pressure from central authorities
to cool price rises, have embarked on a series of measures
including making more land available, clamping down on
second-home buying and restricting mortgages.
Tough restrictions on migration also mean that many Chinese
have moved into cities without the proper permission, becoming a
source of social instability and highlighting the uneven
distribution of the fruits of China's economic growth.
