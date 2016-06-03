BEIJING, June 3 China on Friday released a set
of policies aimed at promoting the home rental market, state
media said, as surging prices in major cities make housing
unaffordable for many and raise fears of a bubble.
The world's second-biggest economy is enduring its weakest
growth in a quarter of a century, and while the property market
remains subdued outside larger cities, banks are lending more to
homebuyers and developers than at any time since at least the
global financial crisis.
Beijing hopes the measures will encourage property
developers to offer more rentals, regulate rental agencies and
protect renters' interests, the official Xinhua news agency
said.
Among the policies, commercial property will qualify for
rental use and tax breaks will be given to certain businesses,
Xinhua said.
In April, average home prices in China's largest cities rose
at their fastest in four years, fuelled by six interest rate
cuts since 2014 and easier downpayments.
