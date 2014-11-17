SHANGHAI Nov 17 Three Chinese carmakers will
recall more than half a million vehicles due to a fuel pump
defect that could cause oil leaks, China's quality watchdog said
on Monday.
The issue stemmed from a design flaw by supplier United
Automotive Electronic Systems Co Ltd, one of the Chinese
ventures of German auto parts maker Robert Bosch, the
General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and
Quarantine said in a statement on its website.
Great Wall Motor Co, Brilliance China Automotive
Holdings and Chery Automotive Co Ltd will
recall a total of 559,882 vehicles.
Chery, the Chinese partner of Jaguar Land Rover Ltd
, will recall 289,773 cars. Brilliance, the Chinese
partner of BMW, will recall 238,024 cars, and Great
Wall will recall 32,085 vehicles.
The three carmakers could not immediately be reached for
comment at after-work hours.
Bosch and United Automotive Electronic Systems declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; editing by Jane
Baird)