SHANGHAI Dec 31 Six Chinese carmakers will
recall more than 300,000 vehicles due to a fuel pump defect that
could cause oil leaks, China's quality watchdog said on
Wednesday.
The defective auto parts were supplied by United Automotive
Electronic Systems Co Ltd, the General Administration of Quality
Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on
its website.
United Automotive is a joint venture of Germany's Robert
Bosch and Zhong-Lian Automotive Electronics Co Ltd.
The carmakers, which include Chongqing Changan Automobile Co
Ltd, Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd and
Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd, will recall a
total of 304,935 vehicles, the watchdog said.
A China-based spokesman for United Automotive said the
company was aware of the recall but had no immediate further
comment.
