UPDATE 3-Oil rises on Saudi pledge to make real supply cuts
* Rising U.S. output threatens to undermine Saudi efforts (Rewrites throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
BEIJING Jan 17 China processed 4 percent more crude oil in December from a year earlier at 39.23 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Rising U.S. output threatens to undermine Saudi efforts (Rewrites throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
* CEO says will pass on current Israeli tenders (Adds comments, details)