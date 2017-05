An explosion hit an oil refinery in Guangzhou, in the Guangdong province in South China early on Thursday, triggering a fire, the Hong Kong Free Press reported.

According to the report, the blast occurred in an industrial zone in Huangpu district and no casualties have been reported.

"The local government has said that the fire is now under control", the report added.

