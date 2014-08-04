SHANGHAI Aug 4 A fire has broken out at PetroChina's petrochemical plant in Lanzhou, the capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday.

No information on casualties was immediately available, Xinhua said. The fire was triggered by a leak and broke out at 8.39 a.m. local time (0039 GMT), it said. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Paul Tait)