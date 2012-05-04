BEIJING May 4 PetroChina, the
country's largest oil and gas producer, will restart next week a
80,000 barrels-per-day crude distillation unit at its Jinzhou
refinery after one-month maintenance, an industry source said on
Friday.
However, Jinzhou will shut down a 1.4 million tonne-per-year
fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit from mid-May for one-month
maintenance, the source said.
Accordingly, crude runs at the refinery will stand at
around 98,900 bpd in May, slightly higher than 97,300 bpd last
month, he added.
Jinzhou, in the northeastern province of Liaoning, has a
crude processing capacity of 150,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway)