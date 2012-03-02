UPDATE 1-Oil prices driven up by futures bets, but market remains bloated
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
BEIJING, March 2 China's leading export refinery, West Pacific Petrochemical Corp (WEPEC), plans to shut down a 2.5 million-tonne-per-year fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit in March for at least one-month maintenance, industry sources said on Friday.
WEPEC is in the northeastern port city of Dalian.
SINGAPORE, June 12 Oil prices rose early on Monday as futures traders bet the market may have bottomed after a recent steep fall, even as physical markets remain bloated by oversupply, especially from a relentless rise in U.S. drilling.