BEIJING Nov 15 China will ease its family
planning policies and abolish a controversial labour camp
system, according to a key document issued after a ruling
Communist Party meeting, the official Xinhua news agency said on
Friday.
Couples will be allowed to have two children if one of the
parents is an only child, as part of an adjustment of the birth
policy to promote "long-term balanced development of the
population in China", it said.
Previously, a couple could only generally have a second
child if both parents were only children.
The reform package will also see China abolish the labout
camp system, which it calls re-education through labour, and
reduce the number of crimes subject to the death penalty "step
by step", Xinhua added.