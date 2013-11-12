BEIJING Nov 12 China's ruling party pledged to
let markets play a "decisive" role in allocating resources as it
unveiled a reform agenda for the next decade on Tuesday, looking
to overhaul the world's second-largest economy to drive future
growth.
China aims to achieve "decisive results" by 2020, with
economic changes a central focus of "comprehensive" reforms, the
ruling Communist Party said in a statement released by the
official Xinhua news agency at the end of a four-day closed-door
meeting of the party's 205-member Central Committee.
In previous policy statements, the Communist Party had often
described markets as playing a "basic" role in allocating
resources, Xinhua said, meaning the new language amounts to an
upgrading of its role.
President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang must unleash new
growth drivers as the economy, after three decades of breakneck
expansion, begins to sputter, burdened by industrial
overcapacity, piles of debt and eroding competitiveness.
Out of a long list of areas that the meeting was expected to
tackle, most analysts have singled out a push towards a greater
role of markets in the financial sector and reforms to public
finances as those most likely to get immediate attention.
Historically, such third plenary sessions of a newly
installed Central Committee have acted as a springboard for key
economic reforms and this one will also serve as a first test of
the new leadership's commitment to reform.
The meeting has set a broad reform agenda. State agencies
will now be left to work out the details to set the reforms in
motion.
Some reforms could face stiff resistance from powerful
interest groups such as local governments or state-owned
monopolies, people involved in reform discussions have said.
