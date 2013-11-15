A Paramilitary soldier walks underneath red flags on the Tiananmen square next to the Great Hall of the People where the Chinese Communist Party plenum is being held in Beijing, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

LONDON China will ease its family planning policies and abolish a controversial labour camp system, according to a key document issued after a ruling Communist Party meeting, the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

Details of the reform agenda agreed by the party's leadership for China's next decade are gradually seeping out. The first indications on Tuesday included a pledge to let markets play a "decisive" role in the economy.

Following are comments from financial market analysts on the publication.

KEITH BOWMAN, EQUITY ANALYST AT HARGREAVES LANSDOWN

"Whilst further assessment and detail is needed, the policy moves on the surface appear to be a sizeable step in the right direction.

"Any actions which aid the domestic Chinese economy and therefore help re-balance the global economy should be welcomed with open arms."

WOUTER STURKENBOOM, INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, RUSSELL INVESTMENTS IN LONDON

"The Capital Account Convertibility news is potentially very positive, as it could take away some of the pressure on financial reserve accumulation.

"Eventually, the biggest impact would be on monetary policy. It will start to allow them to run their interest rates more in line with the underlying economy.

"It's potentially not good news for Chinese banks but it's incredibly important for China's future as it's the first step on the road to allow the renminbi to float, over time.

JAN VON GERICH, FIXED INCOME CHIEF ANALYST, NORDEA, HELSINKI

"Based on the headlines ... they are moving in a positive direction, but one should not get too carried away as this will be a long process."

(Reporting by London markets team, compiled by Patrick Graham)