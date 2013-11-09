BEIJING Nov 9 Chinese leaders began a four-day
secret meeting on Saturday to set a reform agenda for the next
decade as they try to steer the giant economy towards more
sustainable growth after three decades of breakneck expansion.
President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang must unleash new
growth drivers as the world's second-largest economy loses
steam, burdened by industrial overcapacity, piles of debt and
soaring house prices.
The meeting will show just how committed the new leadership
is to reform after formally taking power in March.
Economic reforms will dominate the meeting of the 205-member
Central Committee of China's ruling Communist Party. Little if
any news will be released during the secret gathering, although
traditionally official news agency Xinhua releases a long
dispatch on the last day.
State television's English-language news channel said the
meeting had begun. It gave no other details.
Beijing has tightened security in the run-up to the meeting,
and authorities have been more jittery than usual after a
vehicle ploughed into a crowd last week on the northern end of
Tiananmen Square, an event the government blamed on Islamist
extremists.
While some social and political issues could be tackled,
such as corruption and pollution, Western-style political reform
is certainly not on the agenda.
Yu Zhengsheng, the fourth-ranked member in the elite
Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party, said last
month the meeting would deliver "unprecedented" economic and
societal reforms.
Analysts have cautioned against high expectations as
stability remains the watchword for the leadership, even amid
media reports top policymakers could take bold steps to deal
with entrenched vested interests, such as state monopolies.
The government has pledged to allow market forces to play a
bigger role in setting the price of capital, energy and land,
and to cut red-tape.
That suggests the biggest changes may be fresh measures to
free up interest rates and fiscal changes to allow local
governments to manage their debt better and move away from
reliance on land sales for revenues.
The meeting may also decide to loosen the household
registration system, which blocks migrant workers and their
families from access to education and social welfare beyond
their home villages.
The system is seen as an impediment to attracting more
people to urban areas, a trend the government seeks to encourage
to boost consumption.
The leaders may also push land reforms to allow farmers to
sell land when they leave their villages. Currently, they cannot
sell land freely and many do not leave their farms for fear
local governments could grab them for development.
Historically, third plenums in China have served as a
springboard for key economic reforms. New leaderships usually
spend the first few months in office getting familiar with
issues, building consensus before unveiling policy initiatives.
Former leader Deng Xiaoping launched historic reforms to
open the economy to the outside world at a third plenum in 1978.
That was followed by a third plenum in 1993 that endorsed
the "socialist" market economy, paving the way for sweeping
reforms spearheaded by then Premier Zhu Rongji, which led to
China's entry into the World Trade Organization.
But the third plenum, in 2003, under Hu Jintao and Wen
Jiabao - predecessors of Xi and Li - failed to yield key
reforms. In 2008, they unveiled a 4 trillion yuan ($656 billion)
stimulus package, which fuelled a property frenzy and saddled
local governments with debt of more than 10 trillion yuan that
the economy is still trying to absorb today.