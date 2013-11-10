By Kevin Yao
| CHENGDU, China
CHENGDU, China Nov 11 Tan Yingyu is one of
China's 200 million migrant workers and like many he is stuck:
he does not want to return to his village but also cannot become
a legal resident in the city of Chengdu, where he has worked for
nearly 20 years.
His dilemma highlights a key issue for China's reformist
leaders as they look for ways to encourage more people to move
to cities to help turn a credit- and investment-driven economy
into a consumer-powered one.
If rural Chinese are given formal rights to their land, they
could cash in its value and feel more secure about moving to
work in cities. If they are given residency status in cities,
rather than having it tied to their home village, they would
have access to social welfare, making it more likely they would
spend more or move their family to live in the cities too.
Without reform of land and residency rights, a government
urbanisation drive may fall behind, endangering broader economic
reform and even risking social unrest.
"I won't go back to work the land, but I cannot afford to
buy a property here - prices are too high," said Tan, pointing
to towering apartment blocks in the southwestern city of
Chengdu.
Top leaders are meeting in secret in Beijing to plot an
economic agenda for the next decade, and will be looking
at pilot schemes in Chengdu and elsewhere that are testing land
and residency reform for clues on what changes to make.
But the Chengdu pilot programme and others that allow
farmers to lease or sell their land have shown the process is
slow and tangled with problems, raising questions about how
quickly they could be scaled up nationally.
Reforms in the 1980s assigned farmland to households but
reserved formal ownership to the village collective. Land
certificates are imprecise at best and many rural households
lack documentation, although Beijing has tasked the provinces
with registering title to land nationwide over the next five
years.
The lack of clear land rights makes many farmers vulnerable
to land grabs by local administrations for development, a major
source of government revenue and equally a major source of
discontent among farmers who say they are not compensated
fairly.
"Pilots in Chongqing and Chengdu are slow," said Tao Ran, an
economist at Renmin University in Beijing. "It's not an
ideological problem, but a problem of interests," he said.
"Local governments still want to monopolise land sales and repay
their debt."
ANOTHER DILEMMA
Closely tied to land reform is a need to relax a rigid
household registration system, which means Tan has no access to
social welfare, such as medical care, outside of his home
village. The lack of status reduces the incentive for rural
Chinese to move to urban areas.
Tan does not want to formally cut his ties with his village
90 km (56 miles) away because he can not sell the fifth of a
hectare of land his family has tended for more than 50 years. It
is now looked after by a relative.
But until he cuts his ties, he can not register as a
resident of Chengdu, where he trades in second-hand furniture
and appliances. His wife also works in Chengdu, while his
daughter and son work elsewhere in China. Only his mother
remains in the village.
Land reform and household registration are two key issues if
China is to succeed in its plan to persuade 390 million rural
dwellers - equivalent to the U.S. population - to migrate to
urban areas.
That itself is central to the broader plan to develop an
economy led more by domestic consumption as Beijing looks for
new economic drivers after three decades of double-digit growth.
Even if farmers or rural households do not want to lease or
sell their land, the lack of recognised legal rights reduces
their incentive to develop businesses where they live.
The pilot programmes in Chengdu and other cities have been
testing reforms of the established land rules, rooted in China
communist ideology, and the household registration system, which
dates back to 1958.
The project in Chengdu allows farmers or village landholders
to sell their land rights on an exchange, getting cash in
return. But the watchword is caution.
"The steps cannot be too big," said Hou Peng, a senior
official at the Chengdu Agriculture Equity Exchange.
"Land reforms are very complicated. The interests of many
people will be affected," Hou told Reuters in an interview
inside the exchange's new building, where big electronic screens
display land deals.
Hou said land reform has to be gradual to maintain social
stability by ensuring farmers do not rush to sell their land
before they have secured long-term jobs in cities. The last
thing that the central government would want is cities filling
rapidly with unemployed migrants.
LIMITATIONS
Although Chengdu's model and others offer farmers a cash-out
option, they still have their limitations.
First, only the state can designate farmland for
construction use, which is where big profits lie, under a
national policy to ensure a minimum of 120 million hectares is
put aside for farmland.
Transferring farming rights to someone else is more likely
to generate an income stream, rather than big profits.
One option being considered by policymakers is to allow
farmers to use land rights to secure bank loans, or turn them
into shares in large-scale farming companies, government
economists say.
Possibly the biggest difficulty reformers have to overcome
is an inherent conflict of interest on the part of local
authorities where migrants are registered.
Compensating them fairly for land sales would help achieve
national urbanisation goals. But seizure of farmland by local
governments, with little or no compensation, is widespread and
sparks tens of thousands of protests a year.
So local authorities will be reluctant to support changes
that might mean they can profit less from land sales, unless
they are allowed to raise revenues in other ways or the
distribution of revenues between local and central government is
shifted in their favour. Such changes would require major fiscal
and tax reforms.
"Local authorities want to monopolise land supply through
requisition. Allowing rural collective land to enter the market
will break that monopoly," said Shi Xiaomin, vice head of China
Society of Economic Reform, a government think-tank.
Even so, in the case of Chengdu, government revenue from
land sales still far outstrips land sales by farmers in the
exchange scheme.
Chengdu government land sales were 36.7 billion yuan in just
the first eight months of this year, local media reports said.
Land transactions on the exchange since 2008 have totalled 20-30
billion yuan, Hou's figures show.
A Tsinghua University survey showed that 64 million Chinese
households have had their land seized or homes demolished over
decades of rapid urbanisation, leaving many feeling disaffected.
"The government says it is building the new countryside, but
the purpose is to appropriate our land for their own
development," said 62-year-old Li in Xinfu village, part of
Chengdu, who only gave his surname. His house was demolished
earlier this year and he has been promised a new home in 2-3
years.