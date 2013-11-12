BEIJING, Nov 12 Chinese leaders unveiled a
reform agenda for the next decade on Tuesday as they seek to put
the world's second-largest economy on a more sustainable path
and reduce possible social and political tensions.
The ruling Communist Party pledged to let markets play a
"decisive" role in allocating resources and said it aimed to
achieve "decisive results" on reforms by 2020, a statement
released by the official Xinhua news agency said.
Following are highlights from the statement:
ON THE ECONOMY
must unceasingly consolidate and develop the state
economy, preserve the status of the state economy, let the state
sector fulfil its leading role, and unceasingly increase the
energy, control, and influence of the state economy.
"The core issue is to straighten out the relationship
between government and the market, allowing the market to play a
decisive role in allocating resources and improving the
government's role."
"(We) are aiming to make decisive achievements on reforms in
key areas and crucial parts of the economy by 2020 to form a
well-established, scientific and efficient system and to make
the regulatory framework in all areas more mature and
standardised."
" will lower the entry barrier on investment and speed
up free trade zone development while expanding the opening up of
inland border areas."
ON FISCAL REFORM
" will improve legislation and clarify administrative
power over the fiscal system while reforming the tax system,
stabilising tax burdens, make the (government) budget
transparent, increase efficiency and establish a modern fiscal
system to let both the central and local governments play active
roles."
" will improve the budget management system, improve the
tax collection system, and establish a system of corresponding
administrative power and expenditure responsibility."
ON SOCIAL REFORM
" will establish a more fair and sustainable social
security system and deepen medical and health system reforms."
" should step up efforts to improve social welfare and
deepen institutional reforms to realise social justice and
equality. We should also make reforms in the income distribution
system to achieve common prosperity."
" must improve social management style, promote the
vitality of social organisations, innovate an effective social
conflict prevention and resolution system, perfect the public
security system, establish a state security committee, and
improve systems and strategies to ensure national security."
ON THE ENVIRONMENT AND RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
"China will establish a robust system for managing natural
resource property rights, draw a red line demarcating
environmental protection, implement a payment system for
resources and an environmental compensation system, and reform
the environmental protection management system."
" will quicken efforts to establish a new agricultural
operation system and give farmers more property rights, advance
the balanced allocation of public resources and the fair
exchange of urban and rural resources to improve the healthy
development of urbanisation systems."
" will establish a unified urban and rural construction
land use market, improve the financial market system and deepen
reform of the science and technology system."