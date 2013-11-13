* Chinese stock indexes slide, dragged by state-owned banks
* China upgrades markets' role in economy to "decisive" from
"basic"
* Conservatism on state industry reform risks further
distortions-economist
* State media editorial warns of "vested interests"
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Nov 13 Unimpressed by the promotion of
markets to a "decisive" role in China's reform agenda for the
next decade, investors sold off Chinese shares on Wednesday,
disappointed by a lack of details in the reform plan and
apparent reluctance to overhaul the state-owned sector.
The ruling Communist Party said at the end of a four-day
conclave of its 205-member Central Committee on Tuesday that it
aimed to achieve "decisive results" by 2020, and gave markets a
more prominent role.
By setting an unusually explicit self-imposed deadline and
establishing a special working group, the new administration of
President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang suggested a more
decisive reform push than under the previous leadership.
But while the communique mentioned several reform areas
Beijing aimed to tackle, its language was even more general than
some had expected and it explicitly underscored the importance
of the state sector for the economy.
"State-owned enterprise reform is a big disappointment,"
said Gary Liu, deputy director of the CEIBS Lujiazui
International Finance Research Center in Shanghai.
"But the implementation will be even more important than the
plan itself."
All major Chinese stock indexes opened down, lagging Asian
shares.
By 0230 GMT, the CSI300 index, which tracks
China's largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, was
down 1.4 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index was
off 1.1 percent. The index of Chinese enterprises listed in Hong
Kong fell 1.8 percent.
All the indexes were dragged down primarily by financial
stocks, in particular major state-owned banks, seen as the key
levers through which Beijing controls the economy.
Other Chinese financial markets were flat, with the yuan
trading steady and short-term money market still
dormant at time of reporting.
Global markets also gave the outcome of the conclave little
attention, focusing instead on when the U.S. Federal Reserve
might start to rein in its economic stimulus measures.
Investors have been waiting for the official statements of
the party meeting for signs of the government's intentions
toward both financial markets and the companies that participate
in them.
Explaining the new approach to reforms, official news agency
Xinhua said in an editorial on Wednesday that rather than
playing a role of markets in a system dominated by the state,
the government would seek to accomplish its goals in conditions
determined by markets.
"The state should exercise the government's role under the
domination of the market, rather than exercising the market's
role under the domination of the government," Xinhua said.
However, the communique did not commit to any radical move
to weaken the role of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in the
economy.
In the short term, some equities analysts argue leaving
state industry reform off the table is not implicitly negative
for equity indexes, dominated by state owned enterprises, in
particular banks, which could see margins hurt by increased
competition with private companies.
However, some economists believe that reforming market
mechanisms without reforming market participants risks further
distortions.
"As long as the government does not allow large SOEs to
fail, they will be more credit worthy than private sector
rivals," wrote Mark Williams and Qinwei Wang of Capital
Economics in a research note.
"In these circumstances, the state sector could end up the
major beneficiary if investment controls are relaxed and the
financial sector further liberalised."
Domestic media, which must operate under guidance from the
central government, reacted positively to the plenum, with many
running long special sections on the reform accompanied by
editorials.
However, an editorial in the Global Times, an influential
tabloid published by the official People's Daily, warned of the
risk entrenched interests still pose to market-based reform.
"With the advancing of reform, we should firmly oppose
vested interest groups," the editorial read.
"If we don't seek a consolidation of group interests and
whole social interests, reform will be an empty slogan."