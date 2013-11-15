HONG KONG/BEIJING Nov 15 A document purporting
to detail reform plans by China's ruling Communist Party,
including liberalising the prices of resources and reining in
some state monopolies, circulated widely on social media on
Friday, helping fuel the biggest stock market rally in two
months.
The document appeared to be a scanned copy of part of a
version of a policy statement with annotations on it. It
circulated on the Twitter-like social media service Weibo and
was passed around widely on the social messaging service WeChat.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the
authenticity of the document, but market players said that its
relatively detailed language on reforms helped fuel a rally in
Shanghai and Shenzhen stocks that saw the CSI300 index
post a 2 percent rise amid heavy volume.
The Communist Party is widely expected to release a more
detailed blueprint for economic reforms early next week,
following a more general communique issued on Tuesday at the
close of a plenary session of its elite Central Committee.
The relatively vague wording of the communique had
disappointed the market, contributing to a fall of more than 2
percent in the CSI300 index on Wednesday.
"The move up today in the A-share market was mainly driven
by the leaked draft document that gave people the reform details
that were lacking in the initial communiqué," said a strategist
with a Chinese brokerage, who asked not to be identified because
he was not authorised to speak to media.
Another equity trader at a mid-sized brokerage in Shanghai
said: "Compared to the communiqué released a few days ago,
several factors exceeded expectations. So the market reacted."
Calls to the publicity department of the Communist Party
were not answered, and there was no immediate response to a
faxed request for comment.
The document said the government will push reforms on the
pricing of water, oil, natural gas, electricity,
telecommunications and transportation, and refrain from
intervening in the market.
The government will push ahead with exchange rate and
interest rate reforms, establish a market-driven bond market and
open capital markets further, while speeding up moves towards
full capital account convertibility, it said.
The government will also push reforms to limit various forms
of state monopolies. State-owned firms must adapt to market
changes, improve their efficiency and engage in fair
competition, and exercise more social responsibility, it said.
China will encourage more state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to
shift towards mixed ownership by bringing in private investors
and allowing employees to hold shares in such companies, it
added.
It included details on giving farmers more property rights
and quickening reforms of the current "hukou" or residency
system, which currently hinders rural residents from making a
full transition to urban dwellers - something that in turn has
impeded the country's urbanisation efforts.
Such restrictions will be lifted in small cities and
townships and gradually removed in middle-sized cities, the
document said.
The language in document was consistent with the overall
tone of the communique issued on Tuesday, in which the party
vowed to let the market play a "decisive" role in the economy
and said it would create a central working group to push through
reforms.
Independent of the leak, the official People's Daily
published comments by a senior party official on Friday saying
the party's reform plan was "unprecedented" in an apparent bid
to reassure the market about Beijing's commitment to pushing for
change.
"Efforts will be unprecedented," Yang Weimin, vice head of
the Office of the Central Leading Group on Finance and Economic
Affairs, told the People's Daily in an interview.
The leadership approved a "decision on the deepening of
comprehensive reforms" in a 20,000-word text covering 15 areas,
he said.
"When reforms have entered a crucial stage, the deep water,
we have to push comprehensive changes in order to deepen
reforms," said Yang, who was involved in drafting reform plans.