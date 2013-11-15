BEIJING Nov 15 China released a raft of
detailed reform plans on Friday, promising sweeping changes to
the economy and the country's social fabric as it seeks to
unleash new sources of growth after three decades of breakneck
expansion show signs of faltering.
A reform document released by the Communist Party following
a four-day conclave of its top leaders said China would
accelerate capital account convertibility, scrap residency
restrictions in small cities and townships, integrate urban and
rural social security systems and push forward with an
environmental tax, among many other measures.
China will also ease its family planning policies and
abolish a controversial labour camp system, according to the
document, the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday.
The document was approved by the leaders' meeting. In an
initial communique they had promised "decisive" results by 2020.
"Whilst further assessment and detail is needed, the policy
moves on the surface appear to be a sizeable step in the right
direction," said Keith Bowman, equity analysts at Hargreaves
Lansdown.
"Any actions which aid the domestic Chinese economy and
therefore help re-balance the global economy should be welcomed
with open arms."
The statement was in line with a leaked document that
circulated widely on social media earlier, helping fuel the
stock market's strongest rally in two months.
China's economy has grown at a double digit rate for three
decades but the government expects the rate of expansion to slip
to 7.5 percent this year, the weakest pace in 23 years.
The reforms are part of government plans to shift the main
growth drivers away from investment and exports to services and
consumption, more in line with developed economies.
To achieve that, Beijing wants to encourage millions of
rural Chinese to move to live in urban areas, but that requires
major land and residency reform that currently are seen as
impediments to the plan.