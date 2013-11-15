BEIJING Nov 15 China released a raft of
detailed reform plans on Friday, promising sweeping changes to
the economy and the country's social fabric as it seeks to
unleash new sources of growth after three decades of breakneck
expansion show signs of slowing.
Following are key points from the document, released by the
official Xinhua news agency. For a related story, see
ON HOUSEHOLD REGISTRATION SYSTEM
"(We will) speed up the reform of the household registration
(hukou) system, completely lift registration restrictions in
towns and small cities, gradually relax restrictions in medium
sized cities, and decide the criteria for settling in large
cities in a reasonable way. Strictly control the population of
mega-cities.
"(We will) steadily roll out basic urban social services to
all long-term residents, and allow rural residents who switch to
a city registration to become completely integrated within the
housing and social security system.
"(We will) strictly rationalise the supply and use of land
for construction, to improve the efficiency of land use in
cities."
ON RESOURCE PRICING
"(We will) promote a pricing mechanism that is mainly
decided by the market. We should hand over prices that can be
set by market forces to the market. The government should not
make inappropriate interventions.
"(We will) push forward price reforms in sectors including
water, oil, natural gas, power, transportation and
telecommunications.
"Government-set prices will be mainly applied to key public
utilities and public services. Such pricing must be transparent
and monitored by the public.
"(We will) improve pricing mechanisms for agricultural
products and emphasize the market's role in deciding prices."
ON FINANCIAL REFORM
"(We will) improve the market-based yuan exchange rate
formation mechanism and speed up the marketisation of interest
rates. We will increase the level of convertibility in
cross-border capital and banking transactions
"(We will) establish a robust and prudent overall management
framework for foreign debt and capital flows and speed up the
implementation of renminbi capital account convertibility.
"(We will) allow qualified private investors to set up
financial institutions including small- and medium-sized banks.
"(We will) push forward reforms on financial institutions
and improve multi-layer of capital markets, propelling reform on
stock issuance and registration system, promoting the stock
right financing in various channels."
ON STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISES
"(We will) encourage non-public firms to participate in SOE
reform.
"Cross-shareholding and fusion of various types of capital,
including state-owned capital, collectively-owned capital and
private capital, is an important part of the basic economic
system.
"(We will) allow non state-owned capital to purchase shares
in projects invested by state-owned capital.
"(We will) improve our management systems for state-owned
assets and improve supervision of state-owned assets mainly via
capital management.
"State capital should serve the state's strategic
objectives, in key areas such as public services, developing
important and forward-looking strategic industries, protecting
the environment, supporting scientific and technological
development and ensuring state security.
"(We will) transfer some state assets to the social security
fund and raise the proportion of dividends paid by state assets
to the public to 30 percent by 2020 to be used for social
security and improving people's livelihoods.
"In monopoly industries where state-owned assets continue to
hold shares and operate, (we) will conduct reforms including
separating government functions from enterprise and capital
management and granting franchise operations, and will conduct
government supervision.
"(We will) push forward the market-oriented allocation of
public resources and further eliminate administrative
monopolies. We will push forward disclosure of important
information by SOEs."
TAX AND FISCAL REFORM
"(We will improve budget management by implementing a
standardised and transparent budget system, set up a budget
mechanism to ensure long-term balance of income and expenditure.
"(We will)set up a transparent and standardised financing
mechanism for urban construction.
"(We will) allow local governments to broaden their
financing channels, including bond issuance, to raise money for
city construction.
"(We will) allow private sector capital to take part in city
infrastructure investment and operation via franchising and
other forms.
"(We will) set up the comprehensive government fiscal report
system based on accrual accounting.
"(We will) set up a standardised system to manage central
and local government debt and establish a risk-alert mechanism.
"(We will) improve the general transfer payment system by
particularly increasing fiscal transfer to poverty-stricken
areas.
"(We will) clean up, consolidate and standardise special
transfer payment projects and gradually scrap government special
funding and local supportive funding for competitive sectors.
"(We will) improve local tax systems and increase the
proportion of direct taxes.
"(We will) further push forward value-added tax reform and
appropriately simplify VAT rules.
"(We will) expand consumption tax to also cover
energy-intensive and high-polluting products and some luxury
goods.
"(We will) speed up legislation for property tax and to
further push forward the pilot reform.
"(We will) quicken resource tax reforms and to upgrade
environmental protection fees to taxes.
"(We will) straighten out the expenditure responsibilities
between central and local governments.
"Central and local governments should jointly shoulder the
spending responsibility on the construction of some social
security network and inter-regional key projects.
"The central government can delegate some of the spending
responsibility to local governments through fiscal transfer
payment.
ON LAND REFORM
"On the premise of matching planning and under usage
supervision, (we will) allow rural collectively-owned land to be
transferred, rented and pooled as shares."
"(Such land) will be given the same rights and prices as
state-owned land on the land market.
"(We will) establish a distribution system for land sales
revenues that will cater to the interests of the state,
collectives and individuals."
ON CORRUPTION
"(We will) improve the inspection system at central and
provincial, district and city levels, to achieve full coverage
of local, departmental units as well as enterprises and
institutions."
ON INTERNET
"(We will) strengthen the comprehensive management of social
security expand the strength of legal management of the
Internet, accelerate the improvement of the leadership system
that governs the Internet and ensure the security of the
national network and of information."
