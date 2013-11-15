BEIJING Nov 15 China released a raft of detailed reform plans on Friday, promising sweeping changes to the economy and the country's social fabric as it seeks to unleash new sources of growth after three decades of breakneck expansion show signs of slowing.

ON HOUSEHOLD REGISTRATION SYSTEM

"(We will) speed up the reform of the household registration (hukou) system, completely lift registration restrictions in towns and small cities, gradually relax restrictions in medium sized cities, and decide the criteria for settling in large cities in a reasonable way. Strictly control the population of mega-cities.

"(We will) steadily roll out basic urban social services to all long-term residents, and allow rural residents who switch to a city registration to become completely integrated within the housing and social security system.

"(We will) strictly rationalise the supply and use of land for construction, to improve the efficiency of land use in cities."

ON RESOURCE PRICING

"(We will) promote a pricing mechanism that is mainly decided by the market. We should hand over prices that can be set by market forces to the market. The government should not make inappropriate interventions.

"(We will) push forward price reforms in sectors including water, oil, natural gas, power, transportation and telecommunications.

"Government-set prices will be mainly applied to key public utilities and public services. Such pricing must be transparent and monitored by the public.

"(We will) improve pricing mechanisms for agricultural products and emphasize the market's role in deciding prices."

ON FINANCIAL REFORM

"(We will) improve the market-based yuan exchange rate formation mechanism and speed up the marketisation of interest rates. We will increase the level of convertibility in cross-border capital and banking transactions

"(We will) establish a robust and prudent overall management framework for foreign debt and capital flows and speed up the implementation of renminbi capital account convertibility.

"(We will) allow qualified private investors to set up financial institutions including small- and medium-sized banks.

"(We will) push forward reforms on financial institutions and improve multi-layer of capital markets, propelling reform on stock issuance and registration system, promoting the stock right financing in various channels."

ON STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISES

"(We will) encourage non-public firms to participate in SOE reform.

"Cross-shareholding and fusion of various types of capital, including state-owned capital, collectively-owned capital and private capital, is an important part of the basic economic system.

"(We will) allow non state-owned capital to purchase shares in projects invested by state-owned capital.

"(We will) improve our management systems for state-owned assets and improve supervision of state-owned assets mainly via capital management.

"State capital should serve the state's strategic objectives, in key areas such as public services, developing important and forward-looking strategic industries, protecting the environment, supporting scientific and technological development and ensuring state security.

"(We will) transfer some state assets to the social security fund and raise the proportion of dividends paid by state assets to the public to 30 percent by 2020 to be used for social security and improving people's livelihoods.

"In monopoly industries where state-owned assets continue to hold shares and operate, (we) will conduct reforms including separating government functions from enterprise and capital management and granting franchise operations, and will conduct government supervision.

"(We will) push forward the market-oriented allocation of public resources and further eliminate administrative monopolies. We will push forward disclosure of important information by SOEs."

TAX AND FISCAL REFORM

"(We will improve budget management by implementing a standardised and transparent budget system, set up a budget mechanism to ensure long-term balance of income and expenditure.

"(We will)set up a transparent and standardised financing mechanism for urban construction.

"(We will) allow local governments to broaden their financing channels, including bond issuance, to raise money for city construction.

"(We will) allow private sector capital to take part in city infrastructure investment and operation via franchising and other forms.

"(We will) set up the comprehensive government fiscal report system based on accrual accounting.

"(We will) set up a standardised system to manage central and local government debt and establish a risk-alert mechanism.

"(We will) improve the general transfer payment system by particularly increasing fiscal transfer to poverty-stricken areas.

"(We will) clean up, consolidate and standardise special transfer payment projects and gradually scrap government special funding and local supportive funding for competitive sectors.

"(We will) improve local tax systems and increase the proportion of direct taxes.

"(We will) further push forward value-added tax reform and appropriately simplify VAT rules.

"(We will) expand consumption tax to also cover energy-intensive and high-polluting products and some luxury goods.

"(We will) speed up legislation for property tax and to further push forward the pilot reform.

"(We will) quicken resource tax reforms and to upgrade environmental protection fees to taxes.

"(We will) straighten out the expenditure responsibilities between central and local governments.

"Central and local governments should jointly shoulder the spending responsibility on the construction of some social security network and inter-regional key projects.

"The central government can delegate some of the spending responsibility to local governments through fiscal transfer payment.

ON LAND REFORM

"On the premise of matching planning and under usage supervision, (we will) allow rural collectively-owned land to be transferred, rented and pooled as shares."

"(Such land) will be given the same rights and prices as state-owned land on the land market.

"(We will) establish a distribution system for land sales revenues that will cater to the interests of the state, collectives and individuals."

ON CORRUPTION

"(We will) improve the inspection system at central and provincial, district and city levels, to achieve full coverage of local, departmental units as well as enterprises and institutions."

ON INTERNET

"(We will) strengthen the comprehensive management of social security  expand the strength of legal management of the Internet, accelerate the improvement of the leadership system that governs the Internet and ensure the security of the national network and of information." (Beijing newsroom)