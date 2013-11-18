By Clement Tan and Xiaoyi Shao
HONG KONG/BEIJING Nov 18 Investors rewarded
Beijing on Monday for its ambitious reform plan, sustaining a
stocks rally led by consumer goods shares seen as direct
beneficiaries of the promised easing of China's one-child policy
and efforts to boost consumption.
Key onshore China stock indexes rose the most in more than
two months, while China shares listed in Hong Kong were heading
for their biggest daily percentage gains in almost two years in
high volume trade.
A reported record spike in home prices last month
underlined, however, the challenges faced by China's new
leadership in charting a steady course for the world's
second-largest economy and the urgency of tackling some of its
inherent imbalances.
The initial outline published early last week at the end of
a four-day plenary session of China's top leadership
disappointed markets with its lack of detail and ambiguity, but
a more elaborate account released on Friday won praise for its
ambition and scope.
Leaked documents already sparked buying of mainland stocks
on Friday and that rally picked up on Monday.
Still, UBS equity analysts said the real test would be
whether Beijing turns its words into action so that the initial
market euphoria would translate into sustained market gains.
"Our answer is optimistic," they said in a client note. "We
expect the newly created central leading group of reform to
deliver tangible progress within 12 months, and thus turn
bullish on 2014 China market outlook."
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed up 3.3 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index ended 2.9 percent higher - their biggest
gains in more than two months.
Hong-Kong's index of mainland China stocks rose more
than 5 percent to its highest level in six months. It was
heading for its strongest daily percentage rise in close to two
years.
Besides plans to give markets a decisive role in key areas
such as resource pricing or finance, the reforms also included
steps to boost China's urban population. Beijing considers
helping millions move to cities as an essential part of a
transition to economic growth that is more balanced, less
investment-intensive and more consumption-driven.
The easing of the one-child policy has already buoyed shares
of stroller maker and distributor Goodbaby International
and dairy products makers Mengniu Dairy and
Yashili International.
Chinese brokerages and insurers saw some of the biggest
gains after the central bank governor pledged soon after the
reform details were released to "pull out all stops" to deepen
financial sector reforms.
China's biggest-listed brokerage Citic Securities
jumped more than 12 percent and was heading for its biggest
daily percentage gain on record.
Analysts and commentators suggested the plans were the most
significant since Deng Xiaoping's reforms in the late 1970s and
the early 1980s that opened up the country to the outside world
and set it on course to become the world's factory floor.
"The government will withdraw from its intervention in the
market," said Ding Yifan, deputy head of the Institute of World
Development, a government-linked think tank, in describing the
new approach in an interview with official news agency Xinhua.
He said that while state-owned enterprises would remain the
backbone of China's economy they would be exposed to more
competition and less protected than in the past.
"We will try to make them compete on an equal footing, which
means the government will not continue to provide some fiscal or
financial advantage to state-owned enterprises."
President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, appointed in
March, also announced several breakthroughs in social policy.
Besides relaxing the one-child policy, they also pledged to
unify rural and urban social security systems and to abolish
controversial labour camps.
Moody's Investors Service rating agency welcomed Beijing's
reform plans as potentially positive for its sovereign debt
rating, local government finances, plus property developers and
big strategic state-owned firms.
It also welcomed greater focus on tackling social strains.
"In our view, the leadership recognises that economic growth
alone will not address China's social challenges this decade."
The 60-point plan eased concerns that Xi would need months,
if not years, to take full charge of China's vast party and
government bureaucracy.
But the sheer ambition of the plans and the new focus on
letting market forces play a greater role bring new challenges
and risks, economists say.
Beijing got a taste of that in June, when a money market
squeeze engineered by the central bank to rein in overly risky
lending practices, sparked a brief spell of panic and a
financial market rout that spread well beyond China's borders.
Economists also point out that many reforms will take years
to implement because of their sheer complexity and the need to
balance the sweeping changes with the need for stability, which
remains the watchword for all Beijing administrations.
JPMorgan China strategists, less optimistic than some of
their peers, even said they saw no major change in policies or
how markets would view Chinese shares next year.
"Our base case for 2014 is no major breakthroughs in
structural reforms and thus no market re-rating."
Xi and his team gave themselves until 2020 to achieve
"decisive" results - a tacit acknowledgement of the risks
involved in Beijing's balancing act between letting market
forces eventually take over and preserving financial and social
stability and the Communist Party's political monopoly.
The experience of the past decade is also a reason why
optimism about Beijing's bold reform plans is guarded.
Just like Xi and Li, the previous leadership promised to
overhaul China's economy and kick its addiction to rapid,
investment and credit-fuelled growth, but left it saddled with
more debt, industrial overcapacity, pollution and financial
strains.