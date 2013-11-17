By Clement Tan
HONG KONG Nov 17 China's mass consumer,
healthcare and non-banking financial counters may well be the
early winners in the country's stock markets this week after
Beijing promised the most sweeping economic and social reforms
in nearly three decades.
Equity market investors are likely to cheer a plan to
increase private ownership in state-owned enterprises, but the
longer-term prognosis will likely vary across sectors.
The big losers could well be the "big four" state banks,
ICBC , China Construction Bank
, Agricultural Bank of China
and Bank Of China , which dominate formal
lending. They are already feeling the pinch of interest rate
liberalisation and China's leaders have promised to accelerate
financial sector reform.
"In the near term, we believe market sentiment should be
lifted by the detailed announcement of the Third Plenum released
Friday night," Goldman Sachs China equity strategists said in a
client note referring to a four-day conclave of Communist Party
leaders that set the reform agenda, promising "decisive" results
by 2020.
The 60-point plan included land and residency reform to make
it easier for rural Chinese to migrate to urban areas, a
relaxation of the country's one-child policy and allowing
markets to play a greater role in the economy.
Stock markets in Hong Kong and China had rallied on Friday
after an apparent leak of part of the plan circulated on social
media. The China Enterprises Index of the top offshore
Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped 3 percent for its biggest
percentage gain in three months. [ID: nL4N0J014E]
This could continue since investors are underinvested in
Chinese equities, analysts said. A Bank of America-Merrill Lynch
survey showed that just 11 percent of emerging market funds had
an "overweight" position on Chinese equities in November ahead
of the Communist Party meeting, down 45 percentage points from
October. Since the reforms announced on Friday have helped
dispel doubts about the reform credentials of President Xi
Jinping, some of the funds could upgrade their view of the
markets and filter money back in.
Investment into China-focused equity funds has been choppy
in the last month, but data from global funds tracker EPFR
showed there were net inflows in the week to Nov. 13, despite
market losses after the initial communiqué on the reforms
released late on Tuesday had disappointed.
FOLLOW THROUGH KEY
Still, much will depend on how the relevant ministries and
government agencies follow through on executing the reform
blueprint. That will provide clues on the urgency and priorities
of the reform programme, Goldman Sachs said.
China's health ministry tempered expectations on Saturday
that the relaxation of China's one-child policy may eventually
see restrictions lifted entirely, suggesting provinces may vary
how quickly they implement the latest change. The reform plan
increases the number of couples who can have a second child.
[ID: nL4N0J1051]
That uncertainty may temper gains for the Chinese dairy and
baby goods sectors, whose sales could benefit from an increase
in China's birth rate. But for the economy as a whole, some
scholars and analysts say the change in the one-child policy is
unlikely to do enough to reverse China's shrinking labour pool
or convince many women to have more children as living costs
rise.
Still, other consumer names, such as white goods retailers
and food and beverage producers, will likely be lifted by plans
to ease restrictions currently limiting the pace of
rural-to-urban migration. Policymakers want to speed up the
migration to bolster consumption and services, which they see as
the future of the economy after years of investment- and
export-led growth.
Limits on migration to China's biggest cities largely
remain, suggesting policymakers are eager to spur growth to
second-tier cities, especially as rising property prices in
first-tier cities are a major concern for the central
government.
The reforms pointed to an acceleration of property taxes at
"the appropriate time", but did not explicitly mention crimping
property demand as a policy priority.
The lingering policy uncertainty could trigger a rotation
out of outperformers in the Chinese property sector such as
Country Garden and Shimao Property into
larger rivals, whose share prices have lagged this year, such as
China Overseas Land and China Resources Land
.
Still, Beijing's move to make its urbanisation policy more
equitable for rural land owners will lead to an acceleration of
farmland transfers in 2014 as smallholdings are consolidated,
Jefferies analysts Jack Lu and Laban Yu said in a client note.
They said this should benefit agricultural machinery and
high-tech farming sectors in the months ahead, such as First
Tractor, Gansu Dunhuang Seed and Jiangsu
Yangnong Chemical.
A plan to increase the dividends that state-owned
enterprises pay to the state will likely be channelled to pay
for the expansion of the social security system, analysts said.
That could give a further boost to the pharmaceutical and
healthcare sectors. China's healthcare sub-index has
already risen 20 percent this year.
For state-owned enterprises, which dominate many economic
sectors, the impact of the reforms were not clear, analysts
said.
Fuel price reforms would encourage small competitors to
loosen the state's grip on the energy sector, but giving markets
more influence to price energy could mean rising prices,
boosting earnings of the likes of state-owned Sinopec Corp
and Petrochina .
Petrochina has already reported a 20 percent rise in
third-quarter profit after Beijing hiked gas prices and allowed
petrol and diesel pump prices to track international crude costs
more closely. [ID: nL4N0J00PT]
BIG BANKS
Interest rate liberalisation has already narrowed net
interest margins for the "big four" state banks and the squeeze
looks set to tighten further. China's central bank governor
pledged soon after the reforms were announced to "pull out all
stops" to deepen financial sector reforms.
The introduction of private banks will increase competition
for cash deposits and loan demand. A sub index of offshore
Chinese financial listings in Hong Kong is down 4.5
percent so far this year, compared with a 1.4 percent loss for
the MSCI China.
The banking sector is also vulnerable in the short term to a
sharp rise in onshore money market rates amid a tightening of
money supply. The central bank signalled earlier this month that
it would rein in money supply growth.
On the other hand, non-banking financials, such as
brokerages and insurers, will stand to gain from moves to deepen
China's capital markets. The reforms included making it easier
for firms to launch initial public offerings, which have been
suspended in mainland markets for more than a year.