Nov 22 As China struggles to rid cities of choking smog, an early priority for Beijing's economic reforms will likely be to force the state-owned companies that monopolise natural gas pipelines to open up to private gas producers, industry officials say.

The following lists China's main gas pipelines connecting fields in the west of the country to consumers in the east, as well as projects that pipe gas from central Asia and Myanmar, according to state energy group CNPC, state media and government websites.

China, the world's top energy user but the fourth-largest gas consumer, has three tiers of pipelines. Trunk lines from the fields built by the big state energy firms and intercity lines built by the state firms along with local government-backed gas firms. City grids delivering to consumers are run by firms such as ENN Energy.

PROJECT capacity start gas distance operator start investment

(bcm/yr) /end source (km) date (**bln yuan) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- West-to-East I 17 Tarim Xinjiang 4,200 CNPC Oct 2004 140

/Shanghai West-to-East II 30 Hourgos Central 8,704 CNPC June 2011 142

/Shanghai, Asia A&B,

Hongkong Xinjiang West-to-East III 30 Hourgos Central 7,378 CNPC 2015 125

/Fuzhou, Asia C,

Guangzhou Xinjiang Central Asia A&B 30 Gedaim, Turkmenistan 1,833 CNPC JVs Oct 2010 NA

Turkmenistan

/Khorgos Central Asia C 25 Gedaim, Turkmenistan, 1840 CNPC JVs end-2013 $2.2

Turkmenistan Uzbekistan, bln

/Khorgos Kazakhstan Myanmar-China 12 Kyaukpyu, Myanmar 2,520 CNPC JV Oct 2013 $1.04

Myanmar bln

/Guigang

Shaanxi-Beijing I 3.3 Jingbian Changqing 1,098 CNPC Sep 1997 NA

/Beijing gasfield

Shaanxi-Beijing II 17 Jingbian Changqing 935 CNPC July 2005 14.9

/Beijing gasfield (expanded

in 2009)

Shaanxi-Beijing III 15 Yulin Changqing 896 CNPC Jan 2011 14.48

/Beijing gasfield Shaanxi-Beijing IV 15 Yulin Changqing 1,036 CNPC 2015 NA

/Beijing gasfield Chongqing- 3 Chongqing- Southwest 1,347 CNPC May 2005 5 Wuhan Wuhan gasfield

Sichuan-to-East 12 Puguang Puguang 2,170 Sinopec Aug 2010 62.68

/Shanghai gasfield Zhongwei-Guiyang 15 Zhongwei Myanmar- 1,605 CNPC Nov 2013 24.5

/Guiyang China *Xinjiang- 30 Yijing Xinjiang 7,373 Sinopec NA 120 Zhejiang- /Shaoguan CTG Guangdong projects *Xinjiang- 30 NA Xinjiang 4,463 Sinopec NA 86 Shandong CTG

projects Sebei- 3.4 Sebei Sebei 953 CNPC Sept 2001 2.25

Xining- /Xining, gasfield Lanzhou Lanzhou Sebei- 3.3 Sebei Sebei 915 CNPC Nov 2009 3.68

Xining- /Xining gasfield Lanzhou II Lanzhou ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Sinopec Group in December 2011 signed framework pacts with state-run power firms Huaneng, Huadian, Guodian, China Power Investment as well as coal mining firms to send gas converted from coal in China's northwest region of Xinjiang via the two trunk lines to the east coast. ** in billion yuan if not otherwise specified (Reporting By Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Simon Webb)