Nov 22 China's government is finalising a policy
to allow greater third-party access to its gas pipeline network,
which is dominated by big state firms.
The plan is one of the steps China is taking to boost
supply. China is the world's top energy user but only the
fourth-largest gas consumer. Gas accounts for 5 percent of
China's energy consumption, way below the global average of 21
percent.
Natural gas use in China is forecast to triple by 2020.
The following lists the main points in a draft policy
document that the National Development and Reform Commission
circulated to gas industry participants in August to solicit
feedback.
* Principal aim: to guarantee supply and enhance regulatory
supervision to establish a competitive and orderly natural gas
market.
* Infrastructure covered: gas pipelines, storage facilities,
LNG receiving terminals, gas liquefaction and compression
facilities.
* Government responsibility: the state encourages and
supports investment from a variety of sources to build natural
gas infrastructure. Local authorities shall provide support in
terms of site planning and land approval for such projects. The
top energy authority - which the industry refers to as the
National Energy Administration - will act as the supervisory
body.
* Non-discriminating service: operators should report to
energy authorities on their capacity and procedures to provide
third-party services. Operators must not use their dominance
over infrastructure to squeeze other gas firms. When they have
the capacity to do so, operators must not refuse provision of
service to qualified users, or make unreasonable demands.
* Independent accounting: operators which are also involved
in gas sales should have separate accounting for sales and
infrastructure use.
* Energy authorities will develop a trading platform for use
of natural gas infrastructure.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Simon Webb)