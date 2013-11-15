BEIJING Nov 15 China released a raft of
detailed reform plans on Friday, promising sweeping changes to
the economy and the country's social fabric as it seeks to
unleash new sources of growth after three decades of breakneck
expansion show signs of faltering.
A reform document released by the Communist Party following
a four-day conclave of its top leaders said China would
accelerate capital account convertibility, scrap residency
restrictions in small cities and townships, integrate urban and
rural social security systems and push forward with an
environmental tax, among many other measures.
China will also ease its family planning policies and
abolish a controversial labour camp system, according to the
document, the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday.
The document was approved by the leaders' meeting. In an
initial communique they had promised "decisive" results by 2020.