BEIJING Nov 15 China's new national security
commission will enable the government to speak with a single
voice when it comes to dealing with crises at home and abroad,
state media cited President Xi Jinping as saying.
Details of how the commission would operate had been left
unclear when it was announced in a government communique on
Tuesday after a four-day conclave to map out reforms, and China
had hinted it would have a domestic focus.
On Friday, Xi said it would deal with both domestic and
international security challenges.
"Currently, our country faces external pressures on
safeguarding sovereignty, security and development interests,
and internal pressure on safeguarding political security and
social stability," Xi said in comments carried by the official
Xinhua news agency.
The "predictable and unpredictable" risks facing China are
increasing dramatically and the country's existing systems are
incapable of handling them, Xi said.
"Establishing the national security commission strengthens
the concentration and unified leadership of our national
security operations and is a top priority," he added.
Experts say the commission is based on the National Security
Council in the United States and would increase coordination
among the various wings of China's security bureaucracy, split
now among the police, military, intelligence and diplomatic
services.
Possible international flashpoints for China include North
Korea and the South China Sea.
China says it also faces considerable threats at home,
pointing to continued unrest in two regions heavily populated by
ethnic minorities which chafe at Chinese rule - Tibet and
Xinjiang.
As part of the same reform package, Xinhua said, China will
"optimise the size and structure of the army ... and reduce
non-combat institutions and personnel" as well as "accelerate
the building of new combat powers".
In recent years, China has embarked on a major modernisation
of its armed forces, the world's largest. It has involved
developing new weapons including an aircraft carrier and testing
emerging stealth jet technology, which have spooked the region.
Xinhua said privately owned companies would be allowed to
"join" the defence industry, and the way the country develops
and buys weapons would be reformed.
It added that the way the military is led would also be
reformed by "optimising" the role of the powerful Central
Military Commission, which Xi heads.
Xinhua gave no details for how any of the measures would be
implemented.
Spending on the People's Liberation Army will rise 10.7
percent to 740.6 billion yuan ($120 billion) this year, a number
many governments and analysts say is not representative of the
country's true defence outlays.
China says its defence spending is purely for defensive
needs and to update outdated equipment, pointing out that its
spending is just a fraction of that of the United States.
($1 = 6.0922 Chinese yuan)
